CAMPUS PROFILE: University of Florida

Conservative and Liberal Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

Turning Point USA, Republican Law Students Association, Federalist Society, Network of Enlightened Women

Liberal Organizations:

College Democrats, Generation Action, International Youth and Students for Social Equality, March For Our Lives Gainesville, Pride Student Union, Students for Justice in Palestine

OpenSecrets Data on University of Florida Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 84.96% of University of Florida employee political donations went towards Democratic campaigns or political action committees, while just 15.04% went to Republican campaigns or political action committees, according to data from OpenSecrets.

Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

The has a green light rating. According to FIRE, "Green light institutions are those colleges and universities whose policies nominally protect free speech."

Stories by Campus Reform about University of Florida:

University of Florida suspends MULTIPLE conservative groups in one fell swoop

TPUSA, YAF, and NeW were suspended from the University of Florida for not complying with COVID-19 protocol and not adhering to university reservation policy.

University of Florida students receive invitation to segregated town hall

Two University of Florida graduate students held a "BIPOC Anthropology town hall" in November that was advertised as "only for those who identify as a BIPOC."

FLASHBACK: Antifa set up a recruitment shop at University of Florida

An Antifa group showed up on the campus of the University of Florida in an effort to recruit new members.

UF 'Chief Diversity Officer' search continues, despite studies showing it's a waste

The search is on for a new chief diversity officer at the University of Florida.

UF 'policing' event devolves into 'defund the police' promo

The University of Florida hosted an event to facilitate discussion on the topic of policing. The online event, “Let’s Talk about: Policing,” was hosted by Student Activities & Involvement and the Brown Center for Leadership & Service.

UF student paper halts publication of mugshots, citing concerns about 'overpoliced' communities

A student newspaper at the University of Florida has decided to stop publishing mugshots of those who have been arrested.

UF students receive email encouraging them NOT to pay rent

University of Florida student and 3-year apartment resident Victoria Someillan was intrigued when the words “COVID-19 RENT STRIKE NOW” appeared in her email inbox on Monday morning.

UF students: It's 'morally wrong' for landlords to charge full rent in these 'trying times'

University of Florida students are petitioning off-campus housing complexes for rent relief after the university urged students to return home during the coronavirus pandemic.

UF socialist workers storm president's office to demand 'living wage'

Large groups of protesters gathered at the University of Florida, directly outside Dr. Kent Fuchs office- the University president- to demand a minimum wage of $15 an hour and better working conditions.

UF's 'Sex in the Swamp' encourages students to create 'condom art'

The University of Florida is hosting its annual “Sex in the Swamp” event, set to take place Thursday night.

UF students protest law class by Justice Clarence Thomas

Students at the University of Florida are protesting the presence of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas who is on campus teaching a course on the First Amendment and religion.

New UF grad course ‘dismantles Traditional/Western’ museum practices.

For the first time graduate students at the University of Florida will have the opportunity in spring 2020 to use “activist-scholarship” to address issues of “social justice” and “intersectionality” within museum studies.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: UF speaker compares America's 'metastatic racism' to cancer

Students at the University of Florida were told that their home country is facing the “lethal threat” of “metastatic racism” during a guest lecture from an “antiracist” activist last week.

Trump-connected impeachment fails at UF as leftist narrative is torched

The University of Florida Student Government recently moved to impeach Student Body President Michael Murphy for his role in inviting Donald Trump Jr. to campus in October. However, that effort appears to have failed--- at least for now.

VIDEO: Despite backlash, UF students defend Clarence Thomas lecture

The University of Florida recently announced that U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas would be teaching a short class for law students in January 2020.

UF claims students showed 'civility and tolerance' at Trump Jr. event...but video tells a different story

Hundreds of students protested Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle at the University of Florida on Thursday, and several dozen who entered the venue attempted to shout over the couple for the entirety of the event.

EXCLUSIVE: UF students plot to silence Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle in leaked messages

The University of Florida (UF) announced Donald Trump Jr., along with his girlfriend and adviser to the Trump campaign Kimberly Guilfoyle, will give a speech on campus through UF Student Government’s ACCENT Speaker’s Bureau.

At UF, squelching conservative speech is routine (OPINION)

It’s no secret that conservative students at campuses across the country face censorship, intolerance, and speech suppression. It's no different for right-wing students attending the University of Florida (UF). Reaction to the election of President Donald Trump only worsened the state of free speech at UF, as radical leftist students have become emboldened to stop any form of speech that aligns with the policies of his administration--even if it involves breaking the law.

FLASHBACK: UF Valentine's Day ‘Consent Fair’: 'We all' 'contribute to rape culture'

The University of Florida held its annual Cupid’s Consent Fair on Valentine’s Day to explain consent to students by distributing literature.

Vandals repeatedly strike pro-life messages at UF

Students at the University of Florida have repeatedly vandalized advertisements for a pro-life event on campus.

Prez ‘surprised’ and ‘shocked’ that UF must allow free speech

“In an email to the student body last week, University of Florida President Kent Fuchs expressed befuddlement at his recent discovery that the public university must allow free speech.

UF dorm to host 'counterspace grounded in the Black experience'

Starting this fall, University of Florida students can apply to live in a dorm called the Black Cultural Living Learning Community (LLC).

VIDEO: Students say Biden, not Trump, deserving of Florida Hispanic support

A recent poll from Quinnipiac University shows Trump leading among Hispanics in Florida with 45 percent compared with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at 43 percent.

Conservatives claim victory after U Florida settles First Amendment case

The University of Florida Young Americans For Freedom chapter has declared a "win" for free speech after the school agreed to change a policy in response to a lawsuit.

9/11 posters vandalized at Florida

Posters memorializing the lives lost on Sept. 11 2001 were vandalized by University of Florida students on Friday afternoon.

U. of Florida to keep biblical inscription despite atheist protest

The University of Florida has struck a deal with an atheist group to keep a biblical inscription on one of its buildings.

PARTY POOPERS? UF editorial board whimpers over 'problematic' Halloween costumes

The editorial board of The Alligator, a student-run newspaper at the University of Florida, published an opinion article warning students against dressing as Indians or donning sombreros for Halloween.

Stories about professors at University of Florida:

University of Florida employees give $101K to Biden, just $26K to Trump

Employees at the University of Florida overwhelmingly donated to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s presidential campaign between 2019 and 2020, according to an exclusive analysis by Campus Reform.

Feds find 'foreign interference'...at University of Florida

A faculty member has been fired and three more have resigned at the University of Florida after a recent inquiry by a federal agency found undisclosed ties to foreign interference.

UF prof indicted over undisclosed China ties

A professor at the University of Florida has been indicted on charges of wire fraud and failure to disclose his ties to China. The professor obtained a $1.75 million federal grant from the National Institutes of Health.

'I broke down and sobbed': Profs lose it over UF attempt to make them show up for work

The University of Florida implemented a new feature that allows students to alert the school when professors assigned to in-person classes are teaching online instead.

Faculty union is not happy about UF's spring reopening plan

Faculty at the University of Florida are pushing back against the university’s plan to have more in-person classes during the upcoming spring semester.

UFlorida 'Undocupeers' training: People can 'come out' as illegal aliens

The University of Florida has hosted several sensitivity trainings, suggesting that students can "come out" as illegal aliens and that illegal aliens can apply to the school as international students.

UF launches 'diversity' podcast. Hardly anyone listens.

The University of Florida's recently appointed chief diversity officer has launched a new podcast to promote “diversity and inclusion.” Each week, CDO Antonio Farias speaks with members of the UF community on “their story of belonging.” The podcast is titled “Level Up on Presence and Belonging.”

UF prof lowers student's grade for using the word 'man'

A student at the University of Florida (UF) became a victim of collegiate political correctness earlier this semester when his “History of Water” (AMH/EUH3931) professor, Jack E. Davis, deducted points from his essay for the use of the word “man.”

Florida prof tries to hide identity while protesting ‘hate speech’

A University of Florida professor tried to conceal her identity while protesting outside a Ben Shapiro event Monday, though she willingly volunteered her opinion that "hate speech" should not be protected under the First Amendment.

Florida art prof penalizes students for saying 'melting pot'

Students enrolled in Art Appreciation at the University of Florida risk losing credit on assignments if they use the phrase “melting pot” in class.

Despite leading state in reported sex assaults, Florida profs. vote to oppose campus carry

The faculty senate at the University of Florida (UF) passed a resolution on Feb., 27 opposing legislation that would allow students and faculty to carry concealed weapons on college campuses across the state of Florida.

U. Florida prof in NYT: ICE is ‘American nightmare’ aimed at ‘institutionalizing racism’

A University of Florida professor claimed that ICE is President Donald Trump's tool to “make America whiter again” in a Friday New York Times op-ed.

Stories about questionable policies at University of Florida:

University of Florida threatens to punish students for not wearing masks, socializing

The University of Florida is warning students that failure to wear a mask and socializing are violations of the student code of conduct.

EXCLUSIVE: UF spends 38k on 'anti-racist' training that discourages 'All Lives Matter'

After student backlash, the University of Florida’s Levin College of Law reversed its decision to stop a professor’s critical race theory course from being taught virtually.

UF cancels, then reinstates, 'critical race theory' class amid student outrage, gives prof promotion

After student backlash, the University of Florida’s Levin College of Law reversed its decision to stop a professor’s critical race theory course from being taught virtually.

UF to end ‘Gator Bait’ chant, mandate racism training for students

Despite acknowledging there are no racist ties to the university’s popular “Gator Bait” chant, University of Florida President Kent Fuchs announced the school will end use of the chant at future sporting events because of the phrase’s “historic racist imagery.”

UF students push to replace humanities requirement with 'race & racism' course

A new movement at the University of Florida seeks to change the mandated freshman course from an introduction to the humanities to one on “Race & Racism.”

UF could soon pay students' rent for them

The University of Florida Student Government is working on passing a half-million-dollar rent relief bill that would help students living in off-campus housing pay for their rent during the coronavirus pandemic.