California university pays faculty to attend CRT training sessions

Faculty at California State University at East Bay will receive $1,200 stipends to participate in a Critical Race Theory workshop this month.

The university is paying faculty to complete five sessions between July 19-23. These sessions have race-focused themes and are intended to help faculty apply the CRT framework to their student and classroom interactions.

The themes are "Deepening our understanding of Critical Race Theory and Critical Pedagogies," "Interrupting racism in the University," "Becoming an anti-racist educator in your classroom," "Designing an anti-racist course that is values-directed, sociohistorically-grounded, and higher purpose-driven," and "Developing an equity-minded lens to critically self-reflect on your teaching/courses."

Biological sciences professor Pascale Guiton, one of the workshop's faculty participants, tweeted out a list of materials that will be used on Day 4.

And let me say - on day 4, the materials we will be using is available https://t.co/od5VBLMouR

and https://t.co/UxgsDs6KRX; if you are in STEM https://t.co/vq1nsQBgeh

And I AM VERY PROUD OF OUR WORK @ABCatCSUEB !

Let me spread the word. CRT is not anti-whiteness! — Dr. Pascale Guiton (@DrGuiton) July 1, 2021

The materials include "Designing an Anti-Racist Syllabus," which was written by multiple individuals at the university including the CSUEB Alliance for the Black Community Education.

Furthermore, Dr. Guitton posted the subsequent tweets:

If the issue is associated w/ the phrase "eradicating whiteness", we're not about canceling Whites. It's about removing the idea that the White's views of the world are not the only relevant ones! If you're offended w/ this language, imagine your voice being ignored for years. — Dr. Pascale Guiton (@DrGuiton) July 1, 2021

If you're color-blind, as people like to claim,you shouldn't have a pb w/ the phrase, for "blackness, brownness, yellowness" (not my words) have been lost for centuries. We are just here RECLAIMING our voices! If you are uncomfortable, it's b/c you are not used to hearing us. — Dr. Pascale Guiton (@DrGuiton) July 1, 2021

Campus Reform reached out to Guiton for this article and received the reply "NO comment."

Coordinating committee members G. Reyes, Kim Geron, Michael Lee, the university, and student government did not respond for comment by the publication of this article.