CAMPUS PROFILE: University of Michigan
The University of Michigan is a public university within the Michigan Association of State Universities. Around 31,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Republicans at the University of Michigan
John Quincy Adams Society at the University of Michigan
Students for Life
The Federalist Society at the University of Michigan Law School
Turning Point USA at the University of Michigan
Young Americans for Freedom
The Michigan Review
Liberal Organizations:
American Civil Liberties Union at the University of Michigan Law School Student Chapter
American Civil Liberties Union Undergraduate Chapter
BiLateral+
College Democrats at the University of Michigan
Delta Lambda Phi Provisional Chapter
FemForward Coalition
FlipBlue
If/When/How: Lawyering for Reproductive Rights
International Youth and Students for Social Equality
LGBTQ+ Michigan
LGBTQ+ Peer-Led Support Group
Out in Public
Outlaws
White Coats for Planetary Health
Womxn in Health Leadership
OutMD
The Roosevelt Institute
Trans and GNC Arts Review
Policy for the People
Queer Advocacy Coalition
Sexual and Gender Diversity in Public Health
Spectrum Center Programming Board
Students Demand Action at the University of Michigan
Students for Biden at Michigan
Young Democratic Socialists of America at the University of Michigan
Students for Reproductive Rights and Justice
Students for Whitmer at the University of Michigan
Sunrise Ann Arbor
SURJ UMich
Students Allied for Freedom and Equality
The American Constitution Society at the University of Michigan
The Climate Action Movement at the University of Michigan
The Coalition for Queer and Trans People of Color
The Michigan Gayly: LGBTQ+ Issues
The Dot Org
OpenSecrets Data on University of Michigan Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 94.99% of University of Michigan employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 5.01% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
University of Michigan has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
The University of Michigan is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.
