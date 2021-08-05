CAMPUS PROFILE: University of Michigan

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

The University of Michigan is a public university within the Michigan Association of State Universities. Around 31,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Conservative Organizations:

College Republicans at the University of Michigan

John Quincy Adams Society at the University of Michigan

Students for Life

The Federalist Society at the University of Michigan Law School

Turning Point USA at the University of Michigan

Young Americans for Freedom

The Michigan Review

Liberal Organizations:

American Civil Liberties Union at the University of Michigan Law School Student Chapter

American Civil Liberties Union Undergraduate Chapter

BiLateral+

College Democrats at the University of Michigan

Delta Lambda Phi Provisional Chapter

FemForward Coalition

FlipBlue

If/When/How: Lawyering for Reproductive Rights

International Youth and Students for Social Equality

LGBTQ+ Michigan

LGBTQ+ Peer-Led Support Group

Out in Public

Outlaws

White Coats for Planetary Health

Womxn in Health Leadership

OutMD

The Roosevelt Institute

Trans and GNC Arts Review

Policy for the People

Queer Advocacy Coalition

Sexual and Gender Diversity in Public Health

Spectrum Center Programming Board

Students Demand Action at the University of Michigan

Students for Biden at Michigan

Young Democratic Socialists of America at the University of Michigan

Students for Reproductive Rights and Justice

Students for Whitmer at the University of Michigan

Sunrise Ann Arbor

SURJ UMich

Students Allied for Freedom and Equality

The American Constitution Society at the University of Michigan

The Climate Action Movement at the University of Michigan

The Coalition for Queer and Trans People of Color

The Michigan Gayly: LGBTQ+ Issues

The Dot Org

OpenSecrets Data on University of Michigan Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 94.99% of University of Michigan employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 5.01% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.

Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

University of Michigan has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.





COVID-19:

The University of Michigan is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.

Stories by Campus Reform about University of Michigan:





UMich Engineering College assigns Trevor Noah’s memoir as summer reading

The college used current students’ suggestions to make this year’s selection for summer reading. Each student will receive a copy of 'Born a Crime,' which the university acknowledges ‘does not contain technical engineering.’





UMich ‘Liberation Front’ demands removal of Sabra hummus and end to Israel trips

A coalition of students at the University of Michigan are demanding that the university remove Sabra hummus from cafeterias, end all university-sponsored trips to Israel, and more. The University of Michigan says they have been meeting with the student coalition.





‘I will not be canceled’: Conservative regent fights back after censure vote from UMich

University of Michigan regent and Michigan GOP chairman Ron Weiser described top state Democrats as “witches,” leading the Board of Regents to censure Weiser and ask for his resignation. Students and faculty at the University of Michigan frequently engage in offensive anti-Trump and anti-Republican rhetoric with no perceived repercussions.