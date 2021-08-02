Universities mandate masks for vaccinated students, employees

The CDC recently announced new recommendations for mask-wearing for individuals who are vaccinated.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told reporters Tuesday that “in areas with substantial and high transmission, CDC recommends fully vaccinated people wear masks in public, indoor settings to help prevent the spread of the delta variant, and protect others.” Walensky added that “this includes schools, including teachers, staff, students and visitors, regardless of vaccination status," according to CNBC.

This update comes just two months after the CDC announced that individuals who are vaccinated don’t have to wear a mask.

Universities are now putting those updated recommendations into practice.

Campus Reform has researched some of the most notable mask policies implemented by U.S. colleges and universities for the upcoming school year.

On July 19, 2021, Georgetown University sent out a message to the community with its “Fall 2021 Public Health Guidelines for Students, Faculty and Staff.” The guidelines state that “individuals, regardless of vaccination status, will wear a mask indoors in University-owned or operated buildings, except when eating or drinking, when alone in a private office or when in your personal residence.”

The university goes on to state that they “will continue to monitor public health conditions in our community” and that they “expect to ease the indoor mask requirement if they remain favorable.”

Georgetown University has also required that all students, faculty and staff show proof of a COVID vaccination to be on campus or “in a University-owned or operated building in Washington, DC.”

The mask guidelines also made it clear what type of mask the school recommends, stating that individuals should “wear a surgical-style mask, or other medical-style mask” or even “consider double-masking (cloth mask on top of a surgical-style mask).” The school said it recommends “against wearing a cloth mask alone.”

For those who don’t comply with the mask guidelines, they can be “asked or directed to leave the campus space.” Additionally, “employees and students who are directed to leave a campus space for failure to comply with these Guidelines may be taken off duty and/or subject to disciplinary action in accordance with University policies and the Georgetown University Community Compact.”

Similarly, Central Connecticut State University has required that all students, faculty and staff wear masks in all campus buildings, even though the entire community population will be vaccinated, according to the school’s requirements.

The university has allowed for a few exceptions to the mask mandate, giving students the permission to remove their masks:

Students are not required to wear face masks when in their residence hall room.

Faculty teaching behind plexiglass at a teacher’s station may intermittently remove their mask.

Individuals eating in university designated dining areas may remove their mask.

Faculty and staff who work in a private office or a cubicle with 60-inch-high walls or plexiglass can remove their mask.

During a presentation, individuals who are at a podium at least 12 feet from the audience can remove their mask when speaking.

The school will also require “individuals to maintain 3 feet of distance indoors and outdoors.”

If a student doesn’t abide by the mask policies, a member of faculty or staff can direct the “student to leave classroom/office/area.” They also have the option to “call Student Affairs Office (860) 832-1601 for immediate assistance (and a member of the Student Response Team will be dispatched to the site. The responder will determine if and when CCSU Police assistance is required.”

Montclair State University is requiring all students and employees to wear masks on campus in the fall. This comes even though the school is requiring all of its students to get vaccinated before returning to campus; however, the school “does not require continuing employees to be vaccinated.”

The mask mandate even applies to bathrooms.

According to the school’s website, masks must be worn at all times in classrooms, health care facilities, all university buses, elevators and even restrooms.

Montclair State University states that “whether you are vaccinated or not, students and employees must wear face coverings indoors whenever it is not possible to keep 6 feet of distance from other people. Masks may be removed when you’re alone in a private room or when you are seated at your workstation with at least 6 feet of distance from others.”

Duke University is also following this same trend of requiring all students, faculty and staff to wear masks on campus regardless of vaccination status. The school will also be requiring its community members to submit proof of vaccination status before returning to campus in the fall.

In a letter sent to all university faculty, staff and students on June 28, the school stated that “given the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in North Carolina related to a combination of the Delta variant and the number of people who remain unvaccinated, all individuals will be required to wear face masks in all Duke-owned and leased buildings effective Friday, July 30, until further notice.”

“This requirement applies to all students, faculty, staff and visitors regardless of vaccination status. Masks will not be required in on-campus residence halls where there is a significantly lower risk of exposure for high-risk individuals,” the statement said.

University administrations aren’t the only ones cracking down on vaccination status and mask policies. One professor from Rutgers University took to Twitter to express his opinion on unvaccinated students.

Board of Governors Professor of Chemistry and Chemical Biology Richard H. Ebright tweeted, “the unvaccinated need to be excluded from public spaces, businesses, and schools.”

This tweet was in response to a CBS video that was tweeted about the NFL saying that “any team that causes a game to be canceled due to COVID outbreaks among unvaccinated players will be responsible for financial losses, could lead to forfeited games — and neither team's players will be paid.”

Campus Reform reached out to Ebright as well as Georgetown University, Central Connecticut State University, Montclair State University, and Duke University about their policies but did not receive a response in time for publication. Campus Reform will continue to monitor university policies and guidelines for masks and vaccines as the school year continues.

