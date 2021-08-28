JACOBSON: 'Indoctrination is beginning even earlier than college education'

On this week’s episode of the Campus Countdown, Campus Reform reporter Ophelie Jacobson takes a look at questions on an AP Government and Politics Exam written by the College Board, in which the questions imply that voter I.D. laws are racist.

The exam claims that approximately one in four African-Americans do not have a government photo ID — a significantly higher rate than the population at large.

"The questions are lending themselves to be closed to all but one viewpoint: that voter-ID laws are racist," Jacobson argues.

Jacobson then goes on to state, “Indoctrination is beginning even earlier than college education as high school curricula turns woke...in part thanks to the College Board. And unfortunately, teaching is no longer nonpartisan.”

“Everything has an agenda these days and it's becoming more and more apparent,” she says.

“Thankfully, because the practice exams are made public by the College Board, we are able to see just how bad of an education students are receiving these days.”

In the rest of the episode, Campus Reform correspondent Amanda Mayer joins the Campus Countdown as a guest reporter. Mayer discusses required orientation documents that were given to students at Iowa State University and how some students are calling them “woke propaganda.” Jacobson then covers a group of University of North Carolina instructors who started a petition to delay the start of in-person classes by at least a month.

