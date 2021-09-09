UNC syllabus assigns reading that says 'Hamas isn’t the obstacle to peace'

Kylie Broderick, the instructor that University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill tapped teach "HIST 277: The 'Conflict' Over Israel and Palestine," is using a syllabus that features anti-Semitic readings, assignments, and speakers.

As Campus Reform earlier reported, Broderick is an anti-Israel activist that has a long history of writing and tweeting inaccurate and vitriolic commentary about Israel.

[RELATED: UNC expects 'civil discourse' from instructor that tweeted 'US imperial death cult']

Broderick will invite two guest lecturers who are anti-Israel activists.

One lecturer is Merkarem Eljamal, the managing editor for Jadaliyya who has accused Israel of ethnic cleansing. Israel Dominguez, the second guest lecturer and a UNC Chapel Hill PhD student, has also boasted anti-Israel sentiments on Twitter.

Israel's intentions are clear as day: ethnic cleansing. #UMMockEviction — Mekarem Eljamal (@_maeljamal) December 10, 2013

The syllabus assigns students a variety of readings that are heavily slanted against Israel.

The first week has a suggested reading from Jadaliyya called “Two Myths Among Many.”

The text claims that anti-Zionism is not a form of anti-Semitism, and that “Israel and its apologists” are attempting to repackage legitimate critiques as anti-Semitism.

The American Jewish Council has stated that critiques of Israel can often veer into anti-Semitism when Israel is held to much higher behavioral standards than other countries.

Broderick assigns another reading from that publication that defends the terrorist group Hamas.

“Hamas’ quarrel isn’t with the Jews but with Zionists,” the article reads. “Hamas isn’t the obstacle to peace, it is Israel that is the main obstacle to peace.”

[RELATED: Penn law students launch anti-Israel club]

The syllabus also requires readings and analysis of three articles sharply criticizing the Abraham Accords in which Israel normalized relations with the surrounding Arab states.

The articles are “Iran and the Palestinians Lose Out in the Abraham Accords,” “The Utter Failure of the Abraham Accords,” and “A Brave New Middle East? Top Experts Delve Into Israel-UAE-Bahrain Accords.”

The syllabus also assigns multiple podcasts that link Israel as part of a broader project of European imperialism in the Middle East.

Campus Reform reached out to the University of North Carolina and Kylie Broderick for comment; this article will be updated accordingly.