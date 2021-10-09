Campus Reform | Campus Profile: Princeton University
No results

Campus Profile: Princeton University

Princeton University is a private university in New Jersey. Around 4,800 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Christina Grattan | California Campus Correspondent
Saturday, October 9, 2021 11:00 AM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Princeton University is a private university in New Jersey. Around 4,800 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university. 


Official Political Student Organizations:


Conservative Organizations: 

Alexander Hamilton Society

Anscombe Society

College Republicans

Libertarians, Princeton

Network of Enlightened Women (NeW)

Princeton Federalist Society

Pro-Life, Princeton

TAMID

Tigers for Israel

Tory, Princeton

Turning Point USA


Liberal Organizations: 

Alliance of Jewish Progressives

American Civil Liberties Union of Princeton

Athlete Ally

College Democrats

Committee on Palestine

Equality Project, Princeton

Fire Hazards

LGBTQ*J

MASJID (Muslim Advocates for Social Justice)

Pride Alliance

Princeton Against Gun Violence

Princeton Conservation Society

Princeton Equality Project

Princeton Progressive, The

Social Sustainability

South Asian Progressive Alliance

Stripes, The

Students for Gender Equality, Princeton

Students for Reproductive Justice

United Left, Princeton

Woke Wednesdays

Wym'on Stage

Young Democratic Socialists


OpenSecrets Data on Princeton University Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 99.78% of Princeton University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 0.22% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.


Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

Princeton University has been given a red light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university policy clearly and substantially restricting freedom of speech.” FIRE also notes that a red light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional. 



COVID-19:

Princeton University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students, faculty, and staff members. 

 

Stories by Campus Reform about Princeton University:


Citing systemic racism, Princeton scraps Latin and Greek requirements for Classics majors

Princeton University nixed its Latin and Greek language requirements for students majoring in the classics department. The move is the latest outworking of Princeton’s diversity overhaul.


Princeton removes Woodrow Wilson's name, but students want more

Students at Princeton University demanded the removal of President Woodrow Wilson's name from the School of Public and International Affairs. The school announced the name change, but students' other demands remain unaddressed. Other demands include hiring more black faculty members and a reparations task force.


Princeton ethicist: it's 'reasonable' to kill disabled newborn babies

Princeton professor and animal rights activist Peter Singer argued that it is “reasonable” for healthcare providers, insurance companies, and government programs such as Medicare or Medicaid to kill mentally disabled babies. 

