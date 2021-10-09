Campus Profile: Princeton University
Princeton University is a private university in New Jersey. Around 4,800 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Princeton University is a private university in New Jersey. Around 4,800 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Alexander Hamilton Society
Anscombe Society
College Republicans
Conservative Organizations:
Libertarians, Princeton
Network of Enlightened Women (NeW)
Princeton Federalist Society
Pro-Life, Princeton
TAMID
Tigers for Israel
Tory, Princeton
Turning Point USA
Liberal Organizations:
Alliance of Jewish Progressives
American Civil Liberties Union of Princeton
Athlete Ally
College Democrats
Committee on Palestine
Equality Project, Princeton
Fire Hazards
LGBTQ*J
MASJID (Muslim Advocates for Social Justice)
Pride Alliance
Princeton Against Gun Violence
Princeton Conservation Society
Princeton Equality Project
Princeton Progressive, The
Social Sustainability
South Asian Progressive Alliance
Stripes, The
Students for Gender Equality, Princeton
Students for Reproductive Justice
United Left, Princeton
Woke Wednesdays
Wym'on Stage
Young Democratic Socialists
OpenSecrets Data on Princeton University Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 99.78% of Princeton University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 0.22% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
Princeton University has been given a red light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university policy clearly and substantially restricting freedom of speech.” FIRE also notes that a red light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
Princeton University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students, faculty, and staff members.
Stories by Campus Reform about Princeton University:
Citing systemic racism, Princeton scraps Latin and Greek requirements for Classics majors
Princeton University nixed its Latin and Greek language requirements for students majoring in the classics department. The move is the latest outworking of Princeton’s diversity overhaul.
Princeton removes Woodrow Wilson's name, but students want more
Students at Princeton University demanded the removal of President Woodrow Wilson's name from the School of Public and International Affairs. The school announced the name change, but students' other demands remain unaddressed. Other demands include hiring more black faculty members and a reparations task force.
Princeton ethicist: it's 'reasonable' to kill disabled newborn babies
Princeton professor and animal rights activist Peter Singer argued that it is “reasonable” for healthcare providers, insurance companies, and government programs such as Medicare or Medicaid to kill mentally disabled babies.