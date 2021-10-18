CAMPUS PROFILE: University of Minnesota
University of Minnesota Twin Cities is the flagship campus of the University of Minnesota System. Around 36,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
University of Minnesota Twin Cities is the flagship campus of the University of Minnesota System. Around 36,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Republicans at the University of Minnesota
Clarion Project
Federalist Society
John Quincy Adams Society
Students Supporting Israel at the University of Minnesota
Turning Point USA
Liberal Organizations:
Active Minds
American Constitution Society
CEMS SOAR (Chemical Engineering and Materials Science Students Organizing Against Racism)
College Democrats at the University of Minnesota
Compass: Undergraduate
Energy and Environmental Policy Club
Feminist Student Activist Collective
Girl Up at the University of Minnesota
Leading Women of Tomorrow
Minnesota Youth Collective at UMTC
Promoting Recognition of Identity, Dignity, and Equality (PRIDE) in Healthcare
Queer Student Cultural Center
Sex Ed &Equity
Spectrum - APIDA Pride
Students for Climate Justice at UMN
Students for Justice in Palestine
Students for Reproductive Freedom
Twin Cities Overwatch Project
University Pro-Choice Coalition
White Coats for Black Lives
Women for Political Change
Young Democratic Socialists of America at the University of Minnesota - Twin Cities
OpenSecrets Data on University of Minnesota Twin Cities Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 99% of University of Minnesota Twin Cities employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 0% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
University of Minnesota Twin Cities has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university policy clearly and substantially restricting freedom of speech.” FIRE also notes that a red light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
University of Minnesota Twin Cities is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.
Campus Reform Stories about University of Minnesota Twin Cities
University of Minnesota student leader: make life ‘hell’ for campus cops
A University of Minnesota student government member requested that classmates make life “hell” for police officers on campus. She was reportedly responding to a letter asking for the University of Minnesota Police Department police chief’s resignation for disregarding “student demands.”
Students see spike in reported violent crime after University of Minnesota cuts ties with Minneapolis Police Department
Students have expressed serious concerns about their safety at the University of Minnesota due to an increase in crime and a lack of police presence. Students saw a sudden uptick in public safety announcements detailing local violent crimes soon after UMN announced it would cut ties with local police.
University of Minnesota motions to dismiss Shapiro lawsuit
The University of Minnesota filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit from the Young America's Foundation, which the conservative organization filed in July after UMN moved a conservative event to a different venue. UMN argues in the motion that the Constitution does not "guarantee a right to host an event in a particular venue," but previous court precedent suggests YAF's effort might prevail.