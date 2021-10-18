CAMPUS PROFILE: University of Minnesota

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

University of Minnesota Twin Cities is the flagship campus of the University of Minnesota System. Around 36,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.





Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

College Republicans at the University of Minnesota

Clarion Project

Federalist Society

John Quincy Adams Society

Students Supporting Israel at the University of Minnesota

Turning Point USA

Liberal Organizations:

Active Minds

American Constitution Society

CEMS SOAR (Chemical Engineering and Materials Science Students Organizing Against Racism)

College Democrats at the University of Minnesota

Compass: Undergraduate

Energy and Environmental Policy Club

Feminist Student Activist Collective

Girl Up at the University of Minnesota

Leading Women of Tomorrow

Minnesota Youth Collective at UMTC

Promoting Recognition of Identity, Dignity, and Equality (PRIDE) in Healthcare

Queer Student Cultural Center

Sex Ed &Equity

Spectrum - APIDA Pride

Students for Climate Justice at UMN

Students for Justice in Palestine

Students for Reproductive Freedom

Twin Cities Overwatch Project

University Pro-Choice Coalition

White Coats for Black Lives

Women for Political Change

Young Democratic Socialists of America at the University of Minnesota - Twin Cities





OpenSecrets Data on University of Minnesota Twin Cities Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 99% of University of Minnesota Twin Cities employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 0% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.

Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

University of Minnesota Twin Cities has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university policy clearly and substantially restricting freedom of speech.” FIRE also notes that a red light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.









COVID-19:

University of Minnesota Twin Cities is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.





