Campus Profile: Carnegie Mellon University

Carnegie Mellon University is a private research university in Pennsylvania. Around 7,100 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.





OpenSecrets Data on Carnegie Mellon University Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 98.07% of Carnegie Mellon University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 1.93% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.









Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

Carnegie Mellon University has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to "at least one university policy clearly and substantially restricting freedom of speech." FIRE also notes that a red light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.









COVID-19:

Carnegie Mellon University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students, faculty, and staff.





Stories by Campus Reform about Carnegie Mellon University:





Carnegie Mellon calls ‘All Lives Matter’ a ‘controversial message’





Carnegie Mellon students painted “Black Lives Matter” on the school’s Fence, which is a tool for students to display art and free expression publicly. After students reverted the Fence to read “Black Lives Matter,” the university commended them and called “All Lives Matter” a “controversial message.”





UC Riverside team studies ways to put mRNA vaccines in salads





A team at the University of California-Riverside is working on a method to deliver mRNA vaccines through vegetables. The CDC states on its website that such technology may minimize the 'number of shots needed for protection against common vaccine-preventable diseases.' Researchers at the University of California-San Diego and Carnegie Mellon University are joining in the initiative.





Carnegie Mellon students develop anti-sexual assault 'choose your adventure' game





CMU is planning on including the game in future small group discussions.

The game comes with a trigger warning and a trigger button. The player takes the role of a bystander in a narrative that moves through several scenarios, including catcalling, unwanted touching, and aggressive behavior.