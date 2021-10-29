Campus Profile: Carnegie Mellon University
Carnegie Mellon University is a private research university in Pennsylvania. Around 7,100 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Carnegie Mellon College Republicans
Tartans 4 Israel
Liberal Organizations:
CMQ+
College Democrats
Feminists Engaged in Multicultural Matters and Education
MOSAIC: A Conference on Intersectionality
Out in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics
PRISM
PSALM (Pittsburgh Students Active in Lutheran Ministry)
Roosevelt at CMU
OpenSecrets Data on Carnegie Mellon University Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 98.07% of Carnegie Mellon University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 1.93% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
Carnegie Mellon University has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university policy clearly and substantially restricting freedom of speech.” FIRE also notes that a red light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
Carnegie Mellon University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students, faculty, and staff.
Stories by Campus Reform about Carnegie Mellon University:
Carnegie Mellon calls ‘All Lives Matter’ a ‘controversial message’
Carnegie Mellon students painted “Black Lives Matter” on the school’s Fence, which is a tool for students to display art and free expression publicly. After students reverted the Fence to read “Black Lives Matter,” the university commended them and called “All Lives Matter” a “controversial message.”
UC Riverside team studies ways to put mRNA vaccines in salads
A team at the University of California-Riverside is working on a method to deliver mRNA vaccines through vegetables. The CDC states on its website that such technology may minimize the 'number of shots needed for protection against common vaccine-preventable diseases.' Researchers at the University of California-San Diego and Carnegie Mellon University are joining in the initiative.
Carnegie Mellon students develop anti-sexual assault 'choose your adventure' game
CMU is planning on including the game in future small group discussions.
The game comes with a trigger warning and a trigger button. The player takes the role of a bystander in a narrative that moves through several scenarios, including catcalling, unwanted touching, and aggressive behavior.