Campus Profile: Creighton University
Creighton University is a private university in Nebraska. Around 4,500 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Creighton Students for Life
Creighton University College Republicans
Federalist Society
Turning Point USA
Liberal Organizations:
American Constitution Society
Creighton College Democrats
Creighton University Gender and Sexuality Alliance
Eileen B. Lieben Center for Women
Fair Trade Club
Health Law Student Association
Law School Gender and Sexuality Alliance
Medicine Gender and Sexuality Alliance
OpenSecrets Data on Creighton University Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 85.47% of Creighton University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 14.53% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
COVID-19:
Creighton University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.
Stories by Campus Reform about Creighton University:
Catholic school invited pro-choice commencement speaker. Now he's backing out.
Former Nebraska Democrat Gov. Bob Kerrey backed out of delivering a commencement speech at Creighton University, a Catholic school, after receiving backlash for his recent comments supporting abortion. The move comes as a number of Christian colleges have come under scrutiny for not upholding their stated beliefs and values.
Turning Point USA on watch at America’s colleges
The administration at Creighton University effectively issued a “cease and desist” letter to Turning Point USA (TPUSA) on the grounds that TPUSA's website inaccurately indicated that the group had an active chapter on campus. Their chapter, the school said, “was unable to distinguish itself from existing organizations with similar mission statements.”
Prof says those who support cops are racist
A Creighton professor offered to “fix” a news headline about a “Back the Blue” rally to read “white supremacist rally.” Creighton College Republicans are calling on the professor to publicly apologize. The professor’s account has since been deleted and the university has released a statement on its Twitter page.