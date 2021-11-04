Top TX university employees donated nearly 10-to-1 Democrats over Republicans in 2020 cycle

The overwhelming majority of employees at ten of the top Texas universities who contributed campaign money throughout the 2020 election cycle donated to Democrats, a Campus Reform investigation has revealed.

Using publicly available data from the Federal Election Commission, Campus Reform analyzed the donation records of the employees of the universities in Texas for the 2020 election cycle.

In total, employees donated $4,980,230 to Democrats and less than $500,000 to Republicans.





Baylor University

Baylor University faculty, staff and admin donated over $47,677 to right-leaning causes and candidates and over $138,411 to left-leaning entities.

19.67 percent of Baylor employees who donated during the 2020 election cycle gave to Republican candidates and committees whereas 80.33 percent gave to Democrat organizations.

Most donated to Republican Committees

Total Donation Amount

WinRed

$16,692.40

Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.

$7,073.47

NRSC

$3,688.50

Trump Make America Great Again Committee

$1,560.81



Most donated to Democrat Committees

Total Donation Amount

ActBlue

$89,324.13

Biden for President

$13,697.41

MJ for Texas

$2,586.33

DNC Services Corp / Democratic National Committee

$2,330.33



Rick Kennedy for Congress

$2,155.00







Rice University

Of the Rice University employees who donated in the 2020 election cycle, 93.33 percent donated to Democrat causes and just 6.67 percent to Republican causes.

Over $1 million ($1,198,831) were donated to liberal candidates and committees while just $25,000 ($25,638) were given to conservative candidates and committees.

Most donated to Republican Committees

Total Donation Amount

WinRed

$8,819.50

The Lincoln Project

$4,589.00



Most donated to Democrat Committees

Total Donation Amount

ActBlue

$585,811.84

DCCC

$18,226.50

Biden for President

$61,054.32

Warren for President

$16,390.59







Southern Methodist University

Southern Methodist faculty, admin and staff donated a total of $371,980 to Democrat committees and $39,872 to Republican committees.

90.13 percent of SMU donors were Democrat while 9.87 percent were Republican.

Most donated to Republican Committees

Total Donation Amount

WinRed

$17,306.07

Donald J. Trump for President

$1,883.63







Most donated to Democrat Committees

Total Donation Amount

ActBlue

$227,545.61

Biden for President

$50,595.11

Warren for President

$2,754.94



Texas Christian University

Texas Christian University employees donated over $148,599 to left-leaning candidates and political committees as opposed to just over $33,969 going to right-leaning entities.

89.12 percent of all TCU employees who made political donations gave to Democratic candidates or Democratic-aligned organizations. By comparison, 10.88 percent of donors gave to Republican candidates or Republican-aligned organizations.

Most donated to Republican Committees

Total Donation Amount

WinRed

$11,829.50

Trump Make America Great Again Committee

$2,025.75



Most donated to Democrat Committees

Total Donation Amount

ActBlue

$92,994.97

Biden for President

$19,303.30



Texas A&M University

Faculty, admin and staff at Texas A&M university donated over $619,038 to left-leaning candidates and political committees. This is compared to the total amount of donations made to right-leaning causes, which is just over $53,716.

Of all George Mason employees who donated, 88.17 percent were Democrat and only 11.83 percent were Republican.

Republican Committee

Total Donation Amount

WinRed

$11,829.50

Trump Make America Great Again Committee

$2,025.75



Most donated to Democrat Committees

Total Donation Amount

ActBlue

$382,858.49

Biden for President

$72,965.21

DNC Services Corp / Democratic National Committee



$8,215.18



People Powered Action

$5,010.12

Texas Democratic Party

$4,653.60

Bernie 2020

$4,635.96



Texas Tech University

Texas Tech University employees donated $270,635 to Democratic candidates and left-leaning PACs and just $77,240 to Republican candidates and conservative PACs.

81.5 percent of employee's political donations went to Democrats, and 18.50 percent of campaign contributions were to Republican candidates and causes.

Most donated to Republican Committees

Total Donation Amount

WinRed

$43,552.92

Donald J. Trump for President

$4,133.54

Trump Make America Great Again Committee

$3,692.87

Texans for Senator John Cornyn

$2,421.19



Most donated to Democrat Committees

Total Donation Amount

ActBlue

$173,682.93

Biden for President

$18,200.25

DCCC



$12,920.00



Bernie 2020

$3,018.37







University of Houston

Over $78,304 was donated to conservative committees and candidates by University of Houston employees whereas over $464,374 was donated to liberal committees and candidates.

89.64 percent of donors were Democrat and just 10.36 percent were Republican.

Most donated to Republican Committees

Total Donation Amount

WinRed

$39,688.90

Donald J. Trump for President

$10,450.75

Republican National Committee

$4,883.61



Most donated to Democrat Committees

Total Donation Amount

ActBlue

$285,058.44

Biden for President

$39,232.93

Bernie 2020

$12,385.52

Biden Victory Fund

$7,342.98

DCCC

$3,979.00

MJ for Texas

$3,734.50

End Citizens United

$3,444.74



University of North Texas

University of North Texas employees donated a total of $262,621 to left-leaning entities while just a total of $32,408 was donated to right-leaning entities.

92.12 percent of employees who donated were liberal whereas just 7.88 percent were conservative.

Most donated to Republican Committees

Total Donation Amount

WinRed

$20,714.46

Donald J. Trump for President

$5,080.60

Trump Make America Great Again Committee

$3,166.30



Most donated to Democrat Committees

Total Donation Amount

ActBlue

$158,032.22

Biden for President

$21,824.67

Win the ERA PAC

$2,308.41



University of Texas Dallas

Faculty, admin and staff at University of Texas Dallas donated over $20,681 to Republican causes and over $164,851 to Democrat causes.

Under 10 percent (9.58%) of donors were Republican while over 90 percent (90.42%) were Democrat.

Most donated to Republican Committees

Total Donation Amount

WinRed

$13,745.89

Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.

$697.74



Most donated to Democrat Committees

Total Donation Amount

ActBlue

$112,690.02

Biden for President

$20,997.46

MJ for Texas

$2,533.20







University of Texas

University of Texas employees donated over $1,340,890 to liberal candidates and organizations and only $89,323 to conservative entities.

Over 95 percent (95.17%) of UT employees who donated during the 2020 election cycle were Democrat and just under 5 percent (4.83%) were Republican.

Most donated to Republican Committees

Total Donation Amount

WinRed

$38,412.00

Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.

$18,586.52

Trump Make America Great Again Committee

$7,510.20

