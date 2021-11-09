Campus Profile: University of Mississippi
University of Mississippi is a public university in Mississippi. Around 16,200 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Republicans
John Quincy Adams Society
Network of Enlightened Women
Rebels 4 Life
Turning Point USA at Ole Miss
Young Americans for Freedom
Young Women for America
Liberal Organizations:
American Civil Liberties Union Student Chapter at The University of Mississippi School of Law
Her Campus Ole Miss
LAMBDA
OUTGrads
OUTLaw
Students Against Social Injustices
The University of Mississippi Andrew Goodman Foundation
UM Pride Network
University of Mississippi College Democrats
University of Mississippi National Association for the Advancement of Colored People College Division
OpenSecrets Data on University of Mississippi Employee Political Donations
In the 2020 election cycle, 51.56% of University of Mississippi employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 48.44% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
University of Mississippi has been given a green light speech code. According to FIRE, “Green light institutions are those colleges and universities whose policies nominally protect free speech.” FIRE also notes that a green light does not by itself guarantee that a school actively supports free expression.
COVID-19:
University of Mississippi is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.
Stories by Campus Reform about University of Mississippi:
Ole Miss students demand 'hate speech' policy to shield from 'racial violence'
The Students Against Social Injustice at the University of Mississippi made three demands during a recent campus protest. They asked for a "hate speech" policy, the removal of a Confederate statue, and a meeting with the administration during the spring 2019 semester.
Ole Miss renames Christmas event because it 'connoted too much Christianity'
In an effort to create a more inclusive environment, the University of Mississippi renamed its annual campus event “A Grand Ole Christmas” to “Hotty Toddy Holiday.” For more than six years, the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) has celebrated the start of the Christmas season with a festive event called “A Grand Ole Christmas.” This year, however, the event was renamed “Hotty Toddy Holiday” in an effort to be more inclusive.
Ole Miss not just whistling 'Dixie,' bans song from games
The University of Mississippi marching band will no longer play the song “Dixie,” a long-standing tradition at football games that has received extensive criticism. According to Mississippi Today, the Ole Miss Athletics Department announced the decision in a statement Friday, calling it an effort to be “more inclusive for all fans.”