Campus Profile: University of Mississippi

University of Mississippi is a public university in Mississippi. Around 16,200 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.





Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

College Republicans

John Quincy Adams Society

Network of Enlightened Women

Rebels 4 Life

Turning Point USA at Ole Miss

Young Americans for Freedom

Young Women for America

Liberal Organizations:

American Civil Liberties Union Student Chapter at The University of Mississippi School of Law

Her Campus Ole Miss

LAMBDA

OUTGrads

OUTLaw

Students Against Social Injustices

The University of Mississippi Andrew Goodman Foundation

UM Pride Network

University of Mississippi College Democrats

University of Mississippi National Association for the Advancement of Colored People College Division





OpenSecrets Data on University of Mississippi Employee Political Donations

In the 2020 election cycle, 51.56% of University of Mississippi employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 48.44% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.

Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

University of Mississippi has been given a green light speech code. According to FIRE, "Green light institutions are those colleges and universities whose policies nominally protect free speech." FIRE also notes that a green light does not by itself guarantee that a school actively supports free expression.





COVID-19:

University of Mississippi is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.





Stories by Campus Reform about University of Mississippi:





Ole Miss students demand 'hate speech' policy to shield from 'racial violence'





The Students Against Social Injustice at the University of Mississippi made three demands during a recent campus protest. They asked for a "hate speech" policy, the removal of a Confederate statue, and a meeting with the administration during the spring 2019 semester.





Ole Miss renames Christmas event because it 'connoted too much Christianity'





In an effort to create a more inclusive environment, the University of Mississippi renamed its annual campus event “A Grand Ole Christmas” to “Hotty Toddy Holiday.” For more than six years, the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) has celebrated the start of the Christmas season with a festive event called “A Grand Ole Christmas.” This year, however, the event was renamed “Hotty Toddy Holiday” in an effort to be more inclusive.





Ole Miss not just whistling 'Dixie,' bans song from games





The University of Mississippi marching band will no longer play the song “Dixie,” a long-standing tradition at football games that has received extensive criticism. According to Mississippi Today, the Ole Miss Athletics Department announced the decision in a statement Friday, calling it an effort to be “more inclusive for all fans.”