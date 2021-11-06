PUMMILL: Despite the push from woke professors, Hispanics don't use 'Latinx'

On this week’s episode of the Campus Countdown, Campus Reform Senior Correspondent Addison Pummill discusses a Pew Research Center poll that shows only 3% of the Hispanic community use the term “Latinx.”

One professor believes the term Latinx can be used to "promote gender inclusivity," disregarding the fact that only a small percentage of the Hispanic community has even heard of the term.

"It is not the Hispanics who want this word changed, but rather a bunch of white professors and university admiration trying to tell Hispanics that they cannot use a word from their native language," Pummill says

Also on this week’s episode, Campus Reform Senior Correspondent Ben Zeisloft joins to discuss another example of conservative chalking being destroyed, while liberal chalking stays intact.

Pummill also discusses one student newspaper’s editorial board claims that gifted programs and IQ tests are racist.

“These programs are not about race. They are about giving students who want to work hard, an outlet to do so,” says Pummill.

