Campus Profile: Purdue University
Purdue University is a public university in Indiana. Around 34,900 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Boilermakers for Life
Purdue University College Republicans
Purdue University Young Americans for Freedom
Turning Point USA at Purdue University
Liberal Organizations:
Citizens' Climate Lobby at Purdue University
College Democrats
Feminist Action Coalition for Today: Purdue Women's Studies Student Organization
LGBTQ Center
LGBTQ+ in STEM
LGBTQ+ Student Alliance
Purdue American Association of University Women
Purdue University Students for Justice in Palestine
Queer Students of Color: Black LGBTQ+ Alliance
The Period Project
Young Democratic Socialists of Purdue
OpenSecrets Data on Purdue University Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 83.08% of Purdue University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 16.92% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
Purdue University has been given a green light speech code. According to FIRE, “Green light institutions are those colleges and universities whose policies nominally protect free speech.” FIRE also notes that a green light does not by itself guarantee that a school actively supports free expression.
COVID-19:
Purdue University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.
Stories by Campus Reform about Purdue University:
Judge approves IU vaccine mandate, Purdue implements 'choice model'
Two Indiana universities have adopted vastly different approaches to student vaccinations for the fall 2021 semester. Indiana University's vaccine mandate has raised concerns about the financial implications for students that can no longer attend the school as the result of the policy.
Former Purdue prof sentenced for funneling $1.3 million in federal research dollars
A former Purdue University professor and his wife were sentenced to two years of probation for a $1.3 million scheme involving federal research dollars. The sentencing announcement comes amid a wave of arrests, indictments, and guilty pleas from multiple academics across the country, including those who did not disclose their ties to the Chinese Communist Party.
WATCH: Purdue paid Robin DiAngelo $7k for virtual event discussing the 'racism and manipulation of White people'
Purdue University paid scholar Robin DiAngelo $7,000 for a two-hour virtual event. During the event, DiAngelo said that Justice Clarence Thomas is an example of a Black person who “helps enact policies and practices that are racist or have racist outcomes.” She also explained that she tries to “be less White."