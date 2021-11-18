Catholic university hosts ‘Gayla’ to celebrate Pride Week

Xavier University, a Roman Catholic institution in Louisiana, recently hosted a “Gayla” to celebrate the end of Pride Week.

The event was sponsored by the university’s Office of Inclusion and Social Justice with support from Gilead Sciences, the manufacturer for Truvada, a medication that helps prevent HIV infection.

Last year, Gilead Science awarded Xavier the Racial Equity Community Impact Fund, which supports the promotion of “Community Advocacy and Mobilization,” “Social Justice,” and “Educational Innovation.”

The Catechism of the Catholic Church condemns homosexuality, maintaining “tradition has always declared that ‘homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered.’”

Catholic Answers President, Christopher Check, told Campus Reform that Xavier is contradicting the work of its founder, Saint Katherine Drexel.

He continued, “A public celebration of self-destructive behavior, far from being consistent with this legacy, dishonors this great saint’s love for the poor and marginalized to whom she devoted her life.”

He continued to call the university a “grave scandal,” suggesting, “If Dr. [Reynold] Verret truly loved his students; he would desire the good for them. That would mean telling them the truth in love about God’s design for human sexuality.”

Local broadcast news covered Xavier’s “Gayla” and its Pride Week programming, featuring students supporting the event.

In a September news release, the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights expressed the cultural shift of Catholicism on college campuses.

“The federal government has been sued for allowing orthodox religious schools to receive federal funds, schools which maintain that marriage is the union of a man and a woman, not people of the same sex,” the statement reads. “Colleges have been sued for denying biological men to live in women’s dorms.”

Campus Reform has previously reported on liberal bias infiltrating Catholic institutions, causing tensions with their traditional religious values and doctrine.

For example, Carlow University operates “LGBTQ+ allyship trainings for students, faculty, and staff.” Additionally, Notre Dame University runs an official Alumni Rainbow Community.

Campus Reform reached out to Xavier University for comment; this article will be updated accordingly.