Campus Reform | Campus Profile: Oklahoma State University
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
No results

Campus Profile: Oklahoma State University

Oklahoma State University is a public university in Oklahoma. Around 20,300 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Trending
1
College instructor charged with battery of anti-mask mandate demonstrator
By Mckenna Dallmeyer
2
WATCH: Students stunned by Thanksgiving inflation, say Americans were better off under …
By Addison Smith
3
EXCLUSIVE: Students behind viral ASU video face Code of Conduct charges. Faculty say th…
By Sterling Mosley
4
Howard prof, Biden's pick to lead DOJ 'Civil Rights Division,' said Black people are 's…
By Ben Zeisloft
5
Ben Shapiro had a 'blast' with leftist students shaken by his appearance at FSU
By Ben Zeisloft
6
Leftist Thanksgiving event asked students 'what America should do in place of this cele…
By Emily Fowler
Noah Coats | Oklahoma Campus Correspondent
Monday, November 22, 2021 1:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Oklahoma State University is a public university in Oklahoma. Around 20,300 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university. 


Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations: 

College Republicans

OK-State Young Americans for Freedom

OSU Students For Life

Turning Point USA at Ok State

 

Liberal Organizations:

American Association of University Women

College Democrats of Oklahoma State University

Feminist Collective (FemCo)

NAACP

Oklahoma State Queers and Allies

Oklahoma State University Leftist Union

oSTEM (out in STEM)


OpenSecrets Data on University of Oklahoma State University Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 76.92% of Oklahoma State University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 23.08% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.



Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

Oklahoma State University has been given a yellow light speech code rating by the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional. 



 

COVID-19:

 

Oklahoma State University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.

 

Stories by Campus Reform about Oklahoma State University:


Student booted as newspaper's editor-in-chief over mask mandate editorial

The editor-in-chief of a student newspaper at Oklahoma State University was forced to resign after writing an opinion piece critical of the school’s mask policy. Her fellow editors nevertheless claimed that they believe in the First Amendment.


U of Oklahoma refuses to revise mandatory training that makes students agree with transgender ideology

An education nonprofit argues that in order to complete the training, students were compelled to answer questions in a way that agreed with the university’s position on transgenderism. The University of Oklahoma rejected FIRE's request to make its mandatory diversity training optional.


Students ask Oklahoma State to punish 'insensitive' speech

A student group at Oklahoma State University is issuing a list of demands, including a bias response team capable of punishing “racially insensitive” language, to “enhance race relations.” 

Share this article
Staff image