Campus Profile: Oklahoma State University
Oklahoma State University is a public university in Oklahoma. Around 20,300 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Republicans
OK-State Young Americans for Freedom
OSU Students For Life
Turning Point USA at Ok State
Liberal Organizations:
American Association of University Women
College Democrats of Oklahoma State University
Feminist Collective (FemCo)
NAACP
Oklahoma State Queers and Allies
Oklahoma State University Leftist Union
oSTEM (out in STEM)
OpenSecrets Data on University of Oklahoma State University Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 76.92% of Oklahoma State University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 23.08% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
Oklahoma State University has been given a yellow light speech code rating by the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
Oklahoma State University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.
Stories by Campus Reform about Oklahoma State University:
Student booted as newspaper's editor-in-chief over mask mandate editorial
The editor-in-chief of a student newspaper at Oklahoma State University was forced to resign after writing an opinion piece critical of the school’s mask policy. Her fellow editors nevertheless claimed that they believe in the First Amendment.
U of Oklahoma refuses to revise mandatory training that makes students agree with transgender ideology
An education nonprofit argues that in order to complete the training, students were compelled to answer questions in a way that agreed with the university’s position on transgenderism. The University of Oklahoma rejected FIRE's request to make its mandatory diversity training optional.
Students ask Oklahoma State to punish 'insensitive' speech
A student group at Oklahoma State University is issuing a list of demands, including a bias response team capable of punishing “racially insensitive” language, to “enhance race relations.”