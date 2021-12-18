Campus Reform | Students vandalize campus to protest school's already defunded police
No results

Students vandalize campus to protest school's already defunded police

On this week’s episode of the Campus Countdown, senior correspondent Addison Pummill discusses a protest from students at one California university that included vandalism and smoke bombs.

Addison Pummill '23 | Senior Arkansas Campus Correspondent
Saturday, December 18, 2021 11:00 AM

On this week’s episode of the Campus Countdown, senior correspondent Addison Pummill discusses a protest from students at one California university that included vandalism and smoke bombs

The vandals spray painted the UC police and fire departments, as well as the sidewalk. Protestors also set off smoke bombs and displayed a giant wooden pig that said, "we will outlive policing."

“Of course, everyone is entitled to their own opinion,” says Pummill, “and under the First Amendment, these students are allowed to speak freely in protest. However, what they are not allowed to do is to vandalize university property.”

Also on this week’s episode, Campus Reform correspondent Blakeley Fiedler joins to discuss universities now requiring the COVID booster to return to campus in the spring, and Pummill discusses a poll that shows Democrat students are unwilling to date, be friends with, or even work for people who voted Conservative in the 2020 presidential election. 

Follow the author of this article on twitter: @addison_pummill 

