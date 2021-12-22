Campus Reform | Here are the schools mandating the COVID booster
No results

Here are the schools mandating the COVID booster

Addison Smith | Reporter
Wednesday, December 22, 2021 1:00 PM

Campus Reform is tracking the colleges and universities imposing COVID-19 booster mandates as the Omicron variant makes campus administrators impose restrictions.

The schools are (updated Dec. 21):  

Amherst College

Bentley University

Bowdoin College

Brown University

Carleton College

Carnegie Mellon University

Columbia University

Dartmouth College

Duke University

Emerson College

Emory University

George Washington University

Georgetown University

Hampshire College

Harvard University

Loyola University Chicago

Marymount University

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Michigan State University

New York University

Northwestern University

Pomona College

Princeton University

Queens University of Charlotte

Sacred Heart University

Smith College

St. Olaf College

Stanford University

Syracuse University

University of Chicago

University of Delaware

University of Massachusetts Amherst

University of Michigan

University of Notre Dame

University of Oregon

University of Rhode Island

Wake Forest University

Wayne State University

Wesleyan University

Yale University

