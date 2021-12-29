Campus Reform | Abigail Shrier discusses the future of technology, transgender ideology
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
No results

Abigail Shrier discusses the future of technology, transgender ideology

Author Abigal Shrier spoke at Princeton University earlier this month.

Known for her book on the transgender debate, Shrier also discussed the role technology may play on women's experiences.

Trending
1
NV lawmakers reverse state-wide vaccine requirement for college students
By Katelynn Richardson '22
2
10 times universities said no to the woke mob in 2021
By Kate Hirzel
3
Professor says John Madden built a 'digital plantation' only hours after coach's death
By Robert Schmad '23
4
EXCLUSIVE: When students accuse peers, staff of discrimination with bias reporting tools
By Addison Pummill '23
5
WATCH: Why universities are discontinuing standardized testing
By Angela Morabito
6
UPDATED: National leaders call for end to DEI officers' anti-Semitism
By Alexa Schwerha
Caroline Cason '22 | North Carolina Correspondent
Wednesday, December 29, 2021 3:00 PM

Abigail Shrier, author of Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughterswas greeted with online criticism ahead of her talk at Princeton University this month. 

Due to the online uproar, the Dec. 8 talk was then held at an off-campus location, and the address was given only a few hours before the event was to take place, the College Fix reported.

[RELATED: U of Rhode Island denounces prof who won't subscribe to transgender ideology]

That same day, Shrier posted her talk on her Substack. Her talk in part focused on the connection between automation and the transgender ideology push in American society: 

"Machines will soon be better than humans at all kinds of complex tasks. What they cannot do is stand on principle," Shrier added. 

In both her social media posts and in her Substack, Shrier expressed excitement for speaking to the Princeton crowd. 

[RELATED: Taking a page out of '1984,' Brown University student newspaper will retroactively change transgender students' 'deadnames']

The event was sponsored by Princeton Tory, the Witherspoon Institute and the Tikvah Fund, Shrier reported online. 

Campus Reform has reached out to the Princeton University for comment and made best efforts to reach Abigail Shrier; this article will be updated accordingly. 

Share this article
Staff image