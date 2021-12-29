Abigail Shrier discusses the future of technology, transgender ideology

Abigail Shrier, author of Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters, was greeted with online criticism ahead of her talk at Princeton University this month.

Due to the online uproar, the Dec. 8 talk was then held at an off-campus location, and the address was given only a few hours before the event was to take place, the College Fix reported.

That same day, Shrier posted her talk on her Substack. Her talk in part focused on the connection between automation and the transgender ideology push in American society:

"Computers are vastly better at number crunching. They’ll soon be better at all kinds of more complex tasks. What they cannot do is stand on principle. What a computer cannot do is refuse to lend credibility to a rigged competition—to refuse to strengthen its coercion—making it that much harder for the next female athlete to speak up. What the computer cannot know is the glorious exertion of the human will when it refuses to truckle in the face of lies and instead publicly speaks the truth."

"Machines will soon be better than humans at all kinds of complex tasks. What they cannot do is stand on principle," Shrier added.

In both her social media posts and in her Substack, Shrier expressed excitement for speaking to the Princeton crowd.

The event was sponsored by Princeton Tory, the Witherspoon Institute and the Tikvah Fund, Shrier reported online.

