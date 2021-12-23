Campus Profile: Harvard University

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Harvard University is a private university in Massachusetts. Around 5,200 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.





Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

Harvard Hillel

Harvard Republican Club

Harvard Right to Life

Harvard Students for Israel

Harvard Undergraduate Alexander Hamilton Society

Network of Enlightened Women (NeW) at Harvard College

The John Adams Society: A Harvard College Debating Society

Liberal Organizations:

Gender Inclusivity in Math

Harvard College Chapter: Young Democratic Socialists of America

Harvard College Democrats

Harvard College Palestine Solidarity Committee

Harvard College Project for Justice

Harvard College Queer Students and Allies

Harvard College Reprojustice Action & Dialogue Collective

Harvard College SHADE

OpenSecrets Data on Harvard University Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 98.73% of Harvard University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 1.27% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.





Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

Harvard University has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university policy clearly and substantially restricting freedom of speech.” FIRE also notes that a red light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.









COVID-19:

Harvard University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.

Under pressure from student activists, Harvard divests from fossil fuels

Harvard University will stop investing in ventures related to the use of fossil fuels, the school announced after experiencing calls from activist students and lawmakers. The Harvard Management Company will also be 'building a portfolio of investments in funds that support the transition to a green economy.'





EXCLUSIVE: Harvard University hosting music program open to ‘all BIPOC Students’ is a Title VI violation, UMich professor says

'Campus Reform's' inquiry into an event at Harvard 'open to all BIPOC individuals' resulted in a professor submitting a Title VI complaint. The event, which will be hosted on Harvard's campus and have a faculty member advisor, requires applicants to disclose their race.





POLL: Over 40% of Harvard profs say that school's standing is worsening

Harvard University’s student newspaper revealed that over 40 percent of faculty members believe the school’s academic standing is worsening. The school has reportedly utilized grade inflation over the past several years, and Campus Reform has frequently reported on its embrace of American leftism.



