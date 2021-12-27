Campus Profile: Johns Hopkins University
John Hopkins University is a private university in Maryland. Around 6,300 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Alexander Hamilton Society
College Republicans at Johns Hopkins University
Israel-Middle East Forum
Voice For Life
Liberal Organizations:
Advocates for Reproductive and Sexual Health
Amnesty International
College Democrats at JHU
Diverse Sexuality and Gender Alliance
Hopkins Feminists Club
Out for Business LGBTQ Student Association
Out in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics at Hopkins
Public Health Students for Reproductive Justice
SEED: Students Educating and Empowering for Diversity
Students for Justice in Palestine
OpenSecrets Data on John Hopkins University Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 96.73% of John Hopkins University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 3.27% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
John Hopkins University has been given a red light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university policy clearly and substantially restricting freedom of speech.” FIRE also notes that a red light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
John Hopkins University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students, faculty, staff, and postdoctoral fellows.
Stories by Campus Reform about John Hopkins University:
Johns Hopkins teaching assistant allegedly admits to lowering 'zionist' students' grades
A chemistry department TA at Johns Hopkins University tweeted that she was considering lowering grades for "zionist" students. One pro-Israel organization wrote a letter to the university, demanding that it investigate the incident.
MIC DROP: Johns Hopkins completely shuts down students demanding it cut ties with ICE
Johns Hopkins is standing by its connections with ICE and the classes it provides to incoming and current officers. Students at Johns Hopkins walked out in protest of the school’s relationship with ICE.
Terminated Johns Hopkins prof, Facebook hit the 'unfriend' button (UPDATED)
Facebook has hired a speech recognition researcher who was previously terminated from Johns Hopkins University after entering a building occupied by Immigration and Customs Enforcement protesters. Hopkins fired Povey after an incident in May during which he used bolt cutters to attempt to get into one of the school’s buildings that had been occupied by the student protesters, according to Daily News.