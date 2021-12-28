Campus Profile: University of Hawaii Manoa

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

University of Hawaii Manoa is a public university in Hawaii. Around 13,200 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.





Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

N/A





Liberal Organizations:

American Association of University Women at UH Manoa

Generation Action at the University of Hawaii at Manoa

Partnership for Social Justice at JABSOM

OpenSecrets Data on University of Hawaii Manoa Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 80% of University of Hawaii Manoa employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 3.5% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.





Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

University of Hawaii Manoa has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university policy clearly and substantially restricting freedom of speech.” FIRE also notes that a red light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.





COVID-19:

University of Hawaii Manoa is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.

Stories by Campus Reform about University of Hawaii:





Students required to learn about restrooms, attraction from 'The Gender Unicorn'

UH Manoa required students to complete a housing orientation featuring a diagram with 'The Gender Unicorn.' The presentation also encouraged students to use bathroom facilities based on their gender identity, which the university says is official policy.





Student athletes react to university's vaccine mandate for sports teams

The University of Hawaii is barring student athletes from competing in sports if they have not received the COVID-19 vaccine. Student athletes are split in their opinion on the new policy.





Middle schoolers earn gift cards for tax payer funded sex ed course

The University of Hawaii spent $52K on gift cards. The gift cards, priced at $10 and $20, are being distributed to kids aged 11 to 13 that complete the course covering anal and homosexual sex. Over 1,700 middle schoolers had gone through the program as of last November.