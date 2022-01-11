'Anti-Racism' series will lecture students on 'necro-being,' the 'worst form of racism' according to this professor

What is "necro-being?"

Leonard Harris, a philosophy professor at Purdue University, defines the term as a "condition that kills and prevents persons from being born."

Next Tuesday, Harris will give a lecture, "Necro-Being: The Worst Form of Racism," at Purdue University Northwest (PNW).

Harris' talk will be the first of five lectures in the university's spring 2022 "PNW Race, Racism, Anti-Racism Series."

Campus Reform reached out to Professor Harris for comment. He replied, "'Necro-being' is living death. Racism kills."

PNW quotes Harris as saying, "Racism is a polymorphous agent of death, premature births, shortened lives, starving children, debilitating theft, abusive larceny, degrading insults, and insulting stereotypes forcibly imposed."

"I consider death, mortality, morbidity and irredeemable misery as primary indicators of racism across an array of types of racism globally," the quote states.

Campus Reform spoke with Chance Layton, National Association of Scholars' director of communications, who criticized the lecture series for only presenting one point of view on a complex topic.

Such series "shouldn't be monolithic in viewpoint," Layton said. "Hundreds of well qualified scholars exist. None appear in these lectures."

The other talks in this semester's series are “Race, Racism, Anti-Racism and Civic Responsibilities: Candid Conversations with Tim Wise,” “Racism, Being Color-Blind, and Beauty,” “From Barriers and Biases to Belonging: Lessons from a Female Physicist,” and “The Racial Face of War."

Andy Sayles, a Purdue student and president of the university’s Turning Point USA chapter, told Campus Reform that while he believes “racism is a problem,” he disagrees with Harris’ claims and the narratives being promoted by the series."

The lecture series started after the 2020 killing of George Floyd.

The lectures, according to the university website, are meant to encourage a “dialogue to contribute to the deeper understanding of race, racism and race relations within the United States and throughout the world.”

Campus Reform reached out to Purdue Northwest University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.