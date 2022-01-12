'The science shows that classroom learning is safe': University commits to in-person learning

While many universities are shifting back to online learning this semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one university is standing strong in their decision to resume classes in-person.

On Jan. 9, the University of Louisville published a statement on the school’s website breaking down the school’s decision to pursue in-person learning.

“After careful, ongoing review and significant discussion of the issues Omicron presents, we plan to continue in-person instruction and normal business operations this semester,” the statement reads.

One of the main reasons the school is following through with in-person instruction is because “more than 91 percent of our students, faculty and staff have been vaccinated (the vast majority being fully vaccinated). Many have also received their booster shot, and we are working to gain access to those numbers.”

John R. Karman III, the university's executive director of communications, provided Campus Reform with a statement that reaffirms the school’s decision to remain in-person this semester.

"The university's commitment to face-to-face instruction was made in the best interest of our students. In-room instruction has been deemed safe, particularly for vaccinated individuals, and students in general perform much better when courses are offered face-to-face,” the statement reads.

Additionally, the university states that, "[b]ecause the science shows that classroom learning is safe and more effective, we feel it is vital to provide the best educational experience possible for our students.”

Yahoo! News recently reported that not all students and staff members are on board with the university’s decision.

“[M]ore than 500 professors, staff, students, parents and other community members have signed a petition to allow courses to be offered online,” the outlet reported yesterday.

Despite backlash, the University of Louisville asserted that any violations of the school’s expectations “may result in discipline.”





