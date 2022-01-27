Campus Profile: University of Tennessee, Knoxville

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

The University of Tennessee Knoxville is a public university in the state of Tennessee. Around 24,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Conservative Organizations:

College Republicans

Federalist Society

Libertarians at UTK

Pro-Life Collegians

Students for Life at UTK

Turning Point USA

Vols for Life

Young Americans for Freedom

Young Americans for Liberty

Liberal Organizations:

College Democrats

GAYmerz

Lambda Law Society

LGBTQIA+ Association of Business Scholars

Out in Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics at the University of Tennessee Knoxville

OUTgrads

Planned Parenthood Generation Action Council

Pride Center

Progressive Student Alliance

Queer and Allied Students of Herbert College of Agriculture

Sexual Empowerment and Awareness

Students for Migrant Justice

The Rainbow Collective

Women’s Coordinating Council

Young Democrat Socialists of America

In the 2020 election cycle, 88% of University of Tennessee Knoxville employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 8.4% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from Open Secrets.









The University of Tennessee Knoxville has been given a green light speech code. According to FIRE, “Green light institutions are those colleges and universities whose policies nominally protect free speech.”





The University of Tennessee Knoxville is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for students, faculty, and staff.

