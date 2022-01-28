SURVEY: Students' confidence in free speech rights, support for safe spaces plummets

The Knight Foundation's recent "College Student Views on Free Expression and Campus Speech" report reveals that only 47% of students feel their free speech rights are "secure," which represents a 37% decrease in that sentiment since 2016.

A growing majority of students believe that their campus stifles free expression, according to the Knight Foundation's findings. In 2016, 54% of those polled agreed with this sentiment. But by 2021, the number has grown to 65%.

From 2019 to 2021, the number of Black students reporting feeling that the first amendment “protects” them dropped from 60% to 51%. Startlingly, the number of Black students reporting that the first amendment protects them a “great deal” dropped from 25% to 5% over the same period.

White students, by comparison, suffered a less dramatic drop from 94% to 90% during the same period.

Additionally, support for safe spaces and speech codes has declined to historic lows, according to the poll.

In 2017, 87% of students supported campuses providing safe spaces for students to be free from uncomfortable situations, conversations, or ideas. By 2021, that number dropped to 60%. Support for speech codes dropped from 49% to 33% during the same time frame.

A majority of students from every background believe that the campus climate prevents individuals from saying things that others might find offensive, including 62% of Black students, 65% of Hispanic students, and 66% of White students.

Along partisan lines, 61% of Democrats, 67% of Independents, 71% of Republicans agree with that statement.

Roughly half of the students reported feeling uncomfortable expressing disagreement with class instructors. Interestingly, this holds true for both Black and White students at 46% and 49%, respectively.

Likewise, only 25% of students support disinviting speakers from campus because some “perceive their message as offensive or biased against certain groups of people.”