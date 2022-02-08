Campus Reform | Dept. of Education investigates AU over Black-affinity course section
No results

Dept. of Education investigates AU over Black-affinity course section

The Department of Education is now investigating a course at American University that Campus Reform reported on last year.

American University had created a Black affinity section for one of its freshman courses.

Gianfranco Bravo | Campus Reform Intern
Tuesday, February 8, 2022 2:52 PM

The U.S Department of Education is investigating American University for potential Title VI violation.

In August 2021, Campus Reform reported that American University had created a Black-affinity section for "AUx2," a required freshman course that focuses on issues related to race and racism.

Now, Mark Perry, a professor at the University of Michigan-Flint, has filed a federal complaint, College Fix reports

[RELATED: 'The endpoint of critical race theory': Columbia University faces backlash for segregated graduations]

Last month, Perry reportedly stated in an email that American apparently removed the Black-affinity section after he filed the complaint, Young America's Foundation reports

Nonetheless, the university still hosts a page on its website directing readers to a 2021 article on the "Black Affinity AUx2" section. The article was published by The Eagle, American University's campus newspaper. 

[RELATED: Harvard sponsored 'race-based' programming, gets hit with complaint]

The Eagle reported last year that "feedback has been very positive, but some of the AUx2 students from the Black affinity sections have called for the AUx2 affinity sections to be taken a step further and expanded to other racial identities."

Campus Reform reached out to American University for comment and will update this article accordingly.

