'Thank abortion providers' during 'Sex Week,' student group tells classmates

An event at Ohio State University is asking students to make Valentine's Day cards for abortion providers during this year's sex week.

The "Valentine's for Abortion Providers" event, which will take place Feb. 16 and 18, gives students the opportunity to "thank abortion providers in Ohio and Texas for the valuable work they do for reproductive rights."

Senior Director for Media Relations Benjamin Johnson told Campus Reform that the event is organized by students and received no funding from student fees.

Johnson also acknowledged the school's commitment to supporting student organizations' "free speech."

Student Advocates for Sexual Health Awareness (SASHA), one of 1,400 student groups on campus, is organizing the event.

"Sex Week" is an annual student event sponsored by various groups to highlight different topics and engage in different educational activities regarding the topic of sex.

Fox News reported earlier this week that the Department of Women's, Gender and Sexuality Studies and the College of Social Work have financially supported this year's Sex Week.

To kick off Sex Week, SASHA leadership will dive into a conversation discussing the "detrimental effects on youth" that teaching abstinence has in high school sex-ed on February 13.

Schuyler Bailar, dubbed "Pink Mantaray," will headline the opening night to preach "gentle masculinity." Bailar, a former Harvard University swimmer, was " the first transgender athlete to compete in any sport on an NCAA Division I men’s team," according to the athlete's website.

This event will be conducted in partnership with the Undergraduate Student Government.

Other notable events include an exhibition fair where students can "taste-test" lube, be "roped in" to learn about "trans-affirming" sex toys, and participate in a workshop that teaches the "fun side of sex" through kinks including "bondage, dominance, submission, sadism, masochism, fetish, and more."

The Undergraduate Student Government will co-sponsor a handful of events, as noted on the schedule.

The tradition of sex week is not new and is not exclusive to Ohio State University.

As Valentine's Day nears, colleges and universities regularly try to frisk up the social calendar by hosting a variety of sex-related events and programs.

As recently reported by Campus Reform, Wentworth Institute of Technology recently hosted self-proclaimed "sex educators" to teach students how to achieve the female orgasm.

Furthermore, the price tag for these events can expose a high cost that universities fork over.

In 2019, Campus Reform reported that the University of Tennessee spent $105,000 on "sex week" expenditures over a six-year period.

Campus Reform reached out to SASHA, USG, and the involved departments for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

