2022 Midterms: 10-1, Ohio university employees are donating to Democrats over Republicans

With midterm elections this year, Ohio’s 2022 congressional redistricting plans are under scrutiny. The state lost one congressional district last year, bringing the total number down to 15.

The Ohio Supreme Court recently struck down new redistricted maps and gave the Ohio Redistricting Commission until Feb. 17 to draw new maps. As the deadline approached, the Commission decided they were at an "impasse" and negotiations came to a halt as of this writing.

The proposed map isn’t finalized, but FiveThirtyEight reports there would be three “highly contested seats” under the current Democratic Plan.

Campus Reform analyzed employees' political donations from 10 leading Ohio universities during the current election cycle, the last twelve months, from February 8, 2021, to February 8, 2022.

Campus Reform conducted an analysis of Federal Election Commission (FEC) data from those schools, which totaled $245,718.81 during the twelve-month period.

Approximately 91.19% of donations went to Democratic candidates or PACS, while 8.81% went to Republican campaigns or PACs. Below is a breakdown of those donations by the institution.

Each entry also specifies which congressional district the universities reside in, as well as the political leaning of that district.

All district ratings are taken from Cook Political Report's 2021 Voter Partisan Index, which measures Democratic (D) and Republican (R) leaning.





Ohio State University

Ohio State University employees donated $159,484.04 to political causes. Approximately 87.62% of employees donated to Democratic recipients.

Notable recipient PACs and candidates include Progressive Turnout, Nancy Pelosi for Congress, Democratic National Committee, Giffords PAC, Friends of Bernie Sanders, MOVEON.org, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, End Citizens United, Kaine for Virginia, End Citizens United, Democratic Action, Stop Republicans, Warnock for Georgia, Defeat Republicans PAC, Tim Ryan for Ohio, Defeat by Tweet, Ohio Democratic Party, Act Blue, Elect Democratic Women, John Ossoff for Senate, Rashida Talib for Congress, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for Congress.

Approximately 10.92% of employees donated to Republican recipients.

The university resides in the state’s 3rd district, which is represented by Joyce Beatty (D). The district has a D+19 rating.

Ohio State University is a public institution.





University of Cincinnati

University of Cincinnati employees donated $29,480.63 to political causes. Approximately 87.9% of employees donated to Democratic recipients.

Notable recipient PACs and candidates include Democratic National Committee, Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, End Citizens United, Stop Republicans, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Tim Ryan for Ohio, Defeat by Tweet, Act Blue, Warnock for Georgia, and Friends of Schumer.

Approximately 12.1% of employees donated to Republican recipients.

The university resides in the state’s 2nd district, which is represented by Brad R. Wenstrup (R). The district has an R+9 rating.

The University of Cincinnati is a public institution.





Kent State University

Kent State University employees donated $12,773.05 to political causes. Approximately 95.45% of employees donated to Democratic recipients.

Notable recipient PACs and candidates include Elect Democratic Women, Progressive Turnout, Nancy Pelosi for Congress, Democratic National Committee, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, MOVEON.org, Act Blue, and Tim Ryan for Ohio.

Approximately 4.55% of employees donated to Republican recipients.

The university resides in the state’s 13th district, which is represented by Tim Ryan (D). The district has a D+1 rating.

Kent State University is a public institution.





Ohio University

Ohio University employees donated $10,861.41 to political causes. Approximately 95.12% of employees donated to Democratic recipients.

Notable recipient PACs and candidates include Nancy Pelosi for Congress, MOVEON.org, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Congressional Black Caucus PAC, Democratic National Committee, Ohio Democratic Party, Act Blue, and Tim Ryan for Ohio.

Approximately 3.66% of employees donated to Republican recipients.

The university resides in the state’s 15th district, which is represented by Mike Carey (R). The district has an R+9 rating.

Ohio University is a public institution.





University of Akron

University of Akron employees donated $7,747.88 to political causes. Approximately 94.12% of employees donated to Democratic recipients.

Notable recipient PACs and candidates include Progressive Turnout, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Democratic National Committee, Act Blue, and Tim Ryan for Ohio.

Approximately 5.88% of employees donated to Republican recipients.

The university resides in the state’s 13th district, which is represented by Tim Ryan (D). The district has a D+1 rating.

The University of Akron is a public institution.





University of Toledo

University of Toledo employees donated $4,857.09 to political causes. Approximately 87.18% of employees donated to Democratic recipients.

Notable recipient PACs and candidates include the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Democratic National Committee, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Defeat by Tweet, Act Blue, and Tim Ryan for Ohio.

Approximately 12.82% of employees donated to Republican recipients.

The university resides in the state’s 9th district, which is represented by Marcy Kaptur (D). The district has a D+9 rating.

The University of Toledo is a public institution.

Assistant Director of Communications Christine Billau told Campus Reform, "The University of Toledo respects the First Amendment rights of our students, faculty and staff and their individual rights of free expression. We do not monitor or discriminate on the basis of any individual’s political speech or participation in protected activities."





Miami University (OH)

Miami University employees donated $6,613.22 to political causes. Approximately 94.37% of employees donated to Democratic recipients.

Notable recipient PACs and candidates include Swing Left, Warren Democrats Inc, Democratic Action, Democratic National Committee, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, MOVEON.org, Act Blue, and Nancy Pelosi for Congress.

Approximately 5.63% of employees donated to Republican recipients.

The university resides in the state’s 8th district, which is represented by Warren Davidson (R). The district has an R+19 rating.

Miami University is a public institution.





Cleveland State University

Cleveland State University employees donated $4,242.03 to political causes. Approximately 92.11% of employees donated to Democratic recipients.

Notable recipient PACs and candidates include the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, MOVEON.org, and Act Blue.

Approximately 7.89% of employees donated to Republican recipients.

The university resides in the state’s 11th district, which is represented by Shontel M. Brown (D). The district has a D+30 rating.

Cleveland State University is a public institution.





Wright State University

Wright State University employees donated $3,579.73 to political causes. Approximately 91.43% of employees donated to Democratic recipients.

Notable recipient PACs and candidates include the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Act Blue, and MOVEON.org.

Approximately 8.57% of employees donated to Republican recipients.

The university resides in the state’s 10th district, which is represented by Michael R. Turner (R). The district has an R+5 rating.

Wright State University is a public institution.





Bowling Green University

Bowling Green University employees donated $6,081.73 to political causes. 100% of employees donated to Democratic recipients.

Notable recipient PACs and candidates include Swing Left, Friends of Bernie Sanders, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, MOVEON.org, Act Blue, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for Congress.

0% of employees donated to Republican recipients.

The university resides in the state’s 5th district, which is represented by Bob Latta (R). The district has an R+15 rating.

Bowling Green University is a public institution.





Campus Reform has reached out to all 10 schools for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

