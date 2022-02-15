Medical students may get up to $20 million for committing to provide 'reproductive healthcare'

California health care students may soon be able to pay their way through school by providing “reproductive healthcare” services, including abortions.

Governor Gavin Newsom's 2022-2023 state budget proposal allocates $20 million to scholarships and loan repayments for health care providers who commit to offering 'reproductive healthcare service.'

The proposal is part of California’s plan to become a sanctuary state for abortion should Roe v. Wade be overturned, Business Insider reports. With the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case currently before the Supreme Court, a reversal of Roe v. Wade is plausible.

[RELATED: WATCH: Pro-abortion and pro-life protestors gather outside the Supreme Court]

“California will continue to be a beacon of light – expanding access to abortion and reproductive care, and ensuring our state is a place where people receive critical reproductive health care services quickly and safely,” Governor Newsom said in a Jan. 22 statement that commemorated the anniversary of Roe v. Wade.

In keeping with that pro-abortion goal, the proposed budget lists the scholarship and loan forgiveness fund as key parts of the governor’s California Blueprint to “ensure women have access to abortion services and other essential health care.”

In response to the proposal, Lea Kalinowski, Students for Life Nevada and Northern California Regional Coordinator, told Campus Reform that the government “should not be incentivizing killing of innocent human lives.”

"We must stand against any proposition that incentivizes people to perform abortions," Kalinowski added.

The California Future of Abortion Council, a group of more than 40 abortion advocacy organizations started by Governor Newsom, recommended a scholarship for abortion providers back in December 2021.

Governor Newsom also told AP News in December that some of the council’s recommendations would be included in his budget proposal.

[RELATED: Overturn Roe v. Wade, law profs argue in upcoming SCOTUS abortion case]

Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California also published a statement following the budget release, saying “We look forward to continuing our work with Governor Newsom and legislative leaders throughout the budget process to develop the details that will ultimately increase access to and affordability of abortion care.”

Campus Reform reached out to California Governor Newsom’s office; this article will be updated accordingly.

Follow @katesrichardson on Twitter