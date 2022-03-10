2022 Midterms: 20-1, North Carolina university employees are donating to Democrats over Republicans

With midterm elections this year, North Carolina’s 2022 congressional redistricting plans are under scrutiny. The state gained one congressional district last year, bringing the total number up to 14.

After two attempts by state legislators to create congressional maps had been deemed unconstitutional by the State Supreme Court, a bipartisan team of retired judges and academics was tasked with drawing up the new maps that will be used in the 2022 midterm election.

While the map is pending possible action from the Supreme Court, FiveThirtyEight reports that under the new map, one congressional district will likely be a "highly competitive seat."

Campus Reform analyzed employees' political donations from 10 leading North Carolina universities during the last twelve months of the current election cycle, from March 4, 2021, to March 4, 2022.

Campus Reform conducted an analysis of Federal Election Commission data from those schools, which totaled $315,754.46 during the twelve-month period.

Approximately 95.54% of donations went to Democratic candidates or PACS, while 4.46% went to Republican campaigns or PACs. Below is a breakdown of those donations by institution.

Each entry also specifies which congressional district the universities reside in, as well as the political leaning of that district.

All district ratings are taken from Cook Political Report's 2021 Voter Partisan Index, which measures Democratic (D) and Republican (R) leaning.

North Carolina State University

North Carolina State University employees donated $6,973.68 to political causes. Approximately 98.21% of employees donated to Democratic recipients.

Notable recipient PACs and candidates include Swing Left, Nancy Pelosi for Congress, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Democratic National Committee, MOVEON.org, and Act Blue.

Approximately 1.79% of employees donated to Republican recipients.

The university resides in the state’s 2nd district, which is represented by Deborah K. Ross (D). The district has a D+12 rating.

North Carolina State University is a public institution.

University of North Carolina

University of North Carolina employees donated $58,627.56 to political causes. Approximately 96.08% of employees donated to Democratic recipients.

Notable recipient PACs and candidates include Nancy Pelosi for Congress, Democratic Action, Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, End Citizens United, Democratic National Committee, Warnock for Georgia, MOVEON.org, Act Blue, PAC to the Future, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for Congress, and North Carolina Democratic Party.

Approximately 3.92% of employees donated to Republican recipients.

The university resides in the state’s 4th district, which is represented by David E. Price (D). The district has a D+16 rating.

The University of North Carolina is a public institution.

East Carolina University

East Carolina University employees donated $6,877.70 to political causes. Approximately 95.83% of employees donated to Democratic recipients.

Notable recipient PACs and candidates include Democratic Action, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Democratic National Committee, National Democratic Redistricting PAC, and Act Blue.

Approximately 4.17% of employees donated to Republican recipients.

The university resides in the state’s 1st district, which is represented by G.K. Butterfield (D). The district has a D+3 rating.

East Carolina University is a public institution.

Appalachian State University

Appalachian State University employees donated $9,780.69 to political causes. Approximately 95.38% of employees donated to Democratic recipients.

Notable recipient PACs and candidates include the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Democratic National Committee, Fair Fight, Defeat by Tweet, Act Blue, and Warnock for Georgia.

Approximately 4.62% of employees donated to Republican recipients.

The university resides in the state’s 5th district, which is represented by Virginia Fox (R). The district has an R+13 rating.

Appalachian State University is a public institution.

Duke University

Duke University employees donated $202,319.11 to political causes. Approximately 95.74% of employees donated to Democratic recipients.

Notable recipient PACs and candidates include Swing Left, Democratic National Committee, Emily’s List, Color of Change PAC, Progressive Turnout Project, National Democratic Training Committee, Retire Him, Giffords PAC, Friends of Bernie Sanders PAC, MOVEON.org, Democratic Action, Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, End Citizens United, Democratic Action, North Carolina Democratic Party, Utah State Democratic Committee, Congressional Black Caucus PAC, Environment America Inc. Voter Action, Fair Fight, Warnock for Georgia, Progressive Change Campaign Committee, Defeat by Tweet, Act Blue, John Ossoff for Senate, Warren Democrats Inc, Democratic Strategy Institute, Giffords Pac, and Blumenthal for Connecticut.

Approximately 4.36% of employees donated to Republican recipients.

The university resides in the state’s 4th district, which is represented by David E. Price (D). The district has a D+16 rating.

Duke University is a private institution.

North Carolina A&T State University

North Carolina A&T State University employees donated $1,615 to political causes. 100% of employees donated to Democratic recipients.

Notable recipient PACs and candidates include Alma Adams for Congress and Act Blue.

0% of employees donated to Republican recipients.

The university resides in the state’s 6th district, which is represented by Kathy E. Manning (D). The district has a D+4 rating.

North Carolina A&T State University is a public institution.

Western Carolina University

Western Carolina University employees donated $1,532.89 to political causes. Approximately 90.91% of employees donated to Democratic recipients.

Notable recipient PACs and candidates include Progressive Turnout, Democratic National Committee, Act Blue, and MOVEON.org.

Approximately 9.09% of employees donated to Republican recipients.

The university resides in the state’s 11th district, which is represented by Madison Cawthorn (R). The district has an R+8 rating.

Western Carolina University is a public institution.

North Carolina Central University

North Carolina Central University employees donated $2,239.26 to political causes. 100% of employees donated to Democratic recipients.

Notable recipient PACs and candidates include the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Act Blue, and Deborah Ross for Congress.

0% of employees donated to Republican recipients.

The university resides in the state’s 4th district, which is represented by David E. Price (D). The district has a D+16 rating.

North Carolina Central University is a public institution.

Wake Forest University

Wake Forest University employees donated $24,200.32 to political causes. Approximately 94.44% of employees donated to Democratic recipients.

Notable recipient PACs and candidates include Friends of Bernie Sanders, Democratic Action, Democratic National Committee, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Fair Fight, Warnock for Georgia, Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Justice Democrats PAC, MOVEON.org, Act Blue, and John Ossoff for Senate.

Approximately 5.56% of employees donated to Republican recipients.

The university resides in the state’s 6th district, which is represented by Kathy E. Manning (D). The district has a D+4 rating.

Wake Forest University is a private institution.

Campbell University

Campbell University employees donated $1,588.25 to political causes. Approximately 83.33% of employees donated to Democratic recipients.

Notable recipient PACs and candidates include Act Blue, Cheri Beasley for North Carolina, and Deborah Ross for Congress.

Approximately 16.67% of employees donated to Republican recipients.

The university resides in the state’s 7th district, which is represented by David Rouzer (R). The district has an R+8 rating.

Campbell University is a private institution.





Campus Reform has reached out to all 10 schools for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

Follow @PeterCordi on Twitter