WATCH: Children's rights advocate explains how universities harm kids by promoting gender ideologies

Campus Reform spoke with Katy Faust, founder and director of Them Before Us, about how university curricula on gender, sexuality, and family structure neglect children's rights.

During the conversation, Faust explained how non-traditional marriage and values negatively impact children.

Campus Reform has reported on numerous instances of academia promoting harmful ideas regarding children, such as professors endorsing gender transitioning for minors and dignity for pedophiles.

Campus Reform’s survey of sociology courses also found many lessons challenging biological gender differences, with one activity instructing students to create a plan for raising a child with “gender creativity.”

“We cannot ignore the reality that biology plays a critical role in making sure children are safe and loved,” Faust said.

“Kids have very concrete rights to their mother and father. The benefits of being raised by those two adults in a married relationship are overwhelming," she continued. "Unfortunately, that is going to get in the way of a lot of adult desires.”

Faust said that believing gender is a social construct, as academics assert, requires overriding “a lot of common sense and a lot of self-evident observations.”

During the interview, Faust made an appeal to both sides of the political aisle to unite and protect children’s rights.

“You name the issue that my friends on the left are passionate about defeating, and I will show you kids who are disproportionately fatherless," she explained. "If we could secure children’s rights to be raised and known and loved by both of their biological parents, you will decimate every social issue we are facing today.”

Additionally, she encouraged students to stand up in the face of pushback on college campuses.

“You will be hated. People will call you a bigot,” Faust said. “The thing is, children are worth it. Children are worth being hated for.”

Watch the full interview above to learn more about how children should factor into adult conversations about the family.