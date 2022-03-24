WATCH: Abby Roth encourages college-aged women to embrace traditional values





Campus Reform Reporter Alexa Schwerha sat down with Abby Roth, best known for her YouTube channel "Classically Abby," to discuss traditional values and the concept of living classically.

Roth hosts a YouTube channel dedicated to creating a community of women that embrace classic values.

According to Roth, her inspiration for starting a "classic crew" came after not having access to a community of women with a similar worldview while in college.

"The only people I was surrounded with were people who lived out this leftist narrative," she recalled. Having seen what made her unhappy, Roth became determined to find and grow a community that brings "meaning and fulfillment" through traditional values.

To break the narrative, Roth shared her advice for young women looking to find community within their social circles, including in the dating scene.

"My idea is to bring empowerment to women in the right way, is to use empowerment in the conservative sense," Roth said. "I want women to feel empowered in their femininity. I want women to feel empowered in their womanhood. And I want women to know they're not victims of society. They are strong and incredible, and we have an amazing role to play."

Campus Reform has reported on how radical feminism impacts college campus culture.

Earlier this year, Wentworth Institute of Technology hosted an event that taught students how to achieve a "female orgasm." In February, Ohio State University endorsed sending thank-you letters to abortion providers during sex week.

Watch the full video above.

