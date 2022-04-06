WATCH: University cancels classes ‘out of an abundance of caution’ hours before cop-killer event





SUNY Brockport President Heidi Macpherson has canceled in-person classes and co-curricular activities at the Western New York school “out of an abundance of caution” ahead of tonight’s controversial event featuring convicted cop killer Jalil Muntaqim.

All such activities “will conclude at 4:50 pm today on Wednesday, April 6. Classes that are in-progress at that time will end early. In-person classes that begin after 4:50 pm are cancelled,” according to an email from Macpherson that Campus Reform obtained.

Macpherson went on to thank the "law enforcement community" and university police force for making the cop killer's speech possible via their "hard work, careful planning, and professional expertise."

This cancellation of classes comes as a large protest is slated to begin an hour before the event, which commences at 6:30 PM ET.

The event, titled “History of Black Resistance, U.S. Political Prisoners & Genocide: A Conversation with Jalil Muntaqim,” was previously scheduled to take place in person, but due to “safety and security” concerns it was moved to a virtual format.

However, SUNY Brockport’s Manager of Procurement and Budget Laurie Boyd speculated to Campus Reform that “Signs point to him being on campus for the transmission."

The “possible advent of large numbers of police on campus may be another traumatizing event” for SUNY Brockport students, according to the university's interim Provost, who stated Monday that the school would excuse students’ attendance on the day of the event due to “other circumstances beyond the control of the student.”

The controversial event, which labels Muntaqim a “political prisoner” and “loving human being,” has elicited several protests since being announced, and resulted in the resignation of an adjunct professor who spent over 30 years in law enforcement and 22 years teaching at the school.

“For the last two and a half weeks, we have been actively engaged in planning and setting up all necessary precautions to protect the safety and security of our students, faculty, and staff,” Macpherson wrote.

Jalil Muntaqim, formerly known as Anthony Bottom, was convicted of killing two police officers in 1971 after making a fake 911 call to lure them to the ambush site.

The killer changed his name to Muntaqim in prison after converting to Islam. "Al-Muntaqim" is one of the "99 Names of Allah" in the Islamic religion. It translates to "The Avenger."

Campus Reform contacted SUNY Brockport for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

