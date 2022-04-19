Student leader who wants 'Black people' to learn that 'they are superior' says his views on race were influenced by higher ed

During a meeting to consider a resolution condemning anti-Critical Race Theory (CRT) legislation, an Ohio State University Undergraduate Student Government leader said that he “would absolutely love to live in a world where black people were taught they are superior.”

“I would love it because I wholeheartedly believe that,” General Assembly Officer John Fuller, who introduced the resolution, said according to the Zoom recording of the Mar. 23 session. “I’m gonna say that right now because this is my space to say that, but like, I do believe that black people are superior.”

“But that's not something I’ve been taught in schools, by any means, and it’s not something that we’ll ever be taught, but it is something that your parents teach you, it’s something that you learn from your grandparents, you learn from learning about your ancestors,” he continued.

Fuller’s resolution, “A Resolution to Condemn All Anti-Critical Race Theory Legislation in Big Ten Universities and Across the Nation,” passed with only two dissenting votes and one abstaining.

The resolution condemns bills like Ohio House Bill 322, which was introduced in May 2021 and remains under consideration by a committee.

Among other things, Ohio House Bill 322 would prohibit teaching that “one race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex” and that “an individual, by virtue of the individual's race or sex, bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex.”

When Fuller introduced the resolution, he also explained how his university had shaped his view of race.

“I would be honest to say that like my first true experience with racism probably wasn’t until I came to college, but in learning how systemic and structural that racism is, I know now that I experienced racism when my mom was pushing me out,” he said.

“She had more miscarriages, and black women are three times as likely to have miscarriages," Fuller stated. "That was racism. And that was racism before I was born.”

Fuller went on to lament that anti-CRT legislation prevents conversations like these from happening in the classroom and to argue that it is a sign of “white fragility.”

Campus Reform spoke with two student government members troubled by Fuller’s statements who wished to remain anonymous.

“I thought that it was a terrible, disgusting, and racist thing to say,” one student said, requesting anonymity. “The fact that we have people today who think that one race is superior to another makes me very sad. The lack of outrage about the incident was very disturbing.”

Regarding anti-CRT legislation itself, the student added, “I don’t think many people actually read any of the anti-CRT bills. I don’t understand why someone would oppose a bill that prohibits teaching children racial superiority.”

Another student told Campus Reform it was concerning that “an individual who holds such views is allowed to be in such a position of power."

This student also requested anonymity.

The Ohio State College Republicans chapter also criticized Fuller’s remarks in an Apr. 6 statement posted on Instagram.

“Ohio State’s motto is disciplina in civitatem, or education for citizenship. In a world that taught hateful, anti-equality rhetoric like that spewed during USG’s meeting, citizenship—and healthy engagement in the political process—would be impossible,” the post reads.

“It’s vital that we discuss the best ways to combat racism and injustice, but comments like Fuller’s are an obstacle, making it easier to dismiss efforts at actual equality as having sinister ulterior motives," the text continues.

Fuller was not the only student leader to raise the issue of race. Before the resolution was introduced, a different student senator took time to address the confirmation hearings of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, arguing that it was an example of “the racism we’re still seeing today.”

“I just personally would really encourage any of the white people in the room to actually really go and watch those. Because it's been quite disturbing to see what I would consider a lot of really inappropriate questions,” she said. “I think it’s really really telling about the way our government works right now and a lot of the racism we’re still seeing today… I have been really really angry for the last like day and a half.”

The resolution passed by the Ohio State Undergraduate Student Government condemns “any and all anti-Critical Race Theory pieces of legislation within the United States,” along with individual legislation sponsors, who they say “suppress the teaching of real and true history” and “use concepts of misinformation, manipulation, and delusion” to protect white comfortability and fragility.

Campus Reform has been tracking anti-CRT legislation in various states since last year. Most recently, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves signed a bill banning Critical Race Theory from being taught in public schools and universities after it passed in the state house and senate.

Campus Reform reached out to John Fuller and Ohio State University but did not receive a response.