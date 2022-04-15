University hosts 'Drag Queen Story Hour' for 2-year-olds

The University of Oklahoma hosted "Drag Queen Story Hour" geared towards small children as young as two years old, just days after hosting its annual Dragonfly Drag Show.

As part of the school’s Pride 2022 campaign, two local drag queens read books “highlighting inclusion and acceptance” to the children and led “come-and-go craft” activities.

The Pride 2022 webpage states that “activities are geared towards ages 2-8, but all ages are welcome to join in on the fun,” however the flyer advertising the Apr. 9 Drag Queen Story Hour notes the target audience included children “ages 2-10.”

Other events held as part of OSU’s Pride 2022 include Condom Bingo, a pride parade, the Dragonfly Drag Show, an event titled “Let's Talk About Gendered Restrooms: Because We All Deserve to Pee in Peace,” and a Lavender Graduation which will “celebrate the graduating LGBTQ+ students.”

Both drag queens, Ami Rhetto and Olivia Lycan, previously competed in Oklahoma State University’s annual Dragonfly Drag Show, and read the books Red: A Crayon's Story by Michael Hall and Speak Up by Miranda Paul.

Red: A Crayon’s Story is about a “blue crayon mistakenly labeled as ‘red.’” The story is used as an allegory for transgenderism as the event seeks to normalize the basis for transgender ideology.

Drag Queen Story Hour events for children are rising in popularity, with Democrat Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney promoting them on Twitter in an Apr. 11 post stating that through these events “NYC’s next generation are getting a well rounded education about LGBTQ+ issues and gender identity.”

Across the country, books are being banned, which are depriving our nation’s youth.



But thanks to @NYPL and programs like Draq Queen story hour, NYC’s next generation are getting a well rounded education about LGBTQ+ issues and gender identity. @YuhuaHamasaki pic.twitter.com/BRnbobDWdU — Carolyn B. Maloney (@RepMaloney) April 11, 2022

The official Drag Queen Story Hour program has chapters around the country, and “provides a range of fun and fabulous educational experiences for children and teens” as young as three years old.

As schools and libraries host drag queens to read to children, a Seattle museum will be hosting a summer camp for kids as young as 12, encouraging them to find their “drag personas” according to a Fox News report.

Universities across America have also been hosting a number of drag shows on campus, including the University of Arkansas which paid $10,000 to host a Zoom drag show and Arizona State University which paid $5,000 to have RuPaul’s Drag Race star Kandy Muse to perform.

Drag Queen Story Hour was held in partnership between the Oklahoma State University Museum of Art and the OSU Office of Multicultural Affairs.

Campus Reform reached out to Oklahoma State University, the OSU Museum of Art, the OSU Office of Multicultural Affairs for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

