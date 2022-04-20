Washington Post outs 'LibsofTikTok' creator for exposing liberal bias in education

The Washington Post outed the creator of the anonymous Twitter account @LibsofTikTok, releasing her name and the city she has lived in as recently as 2021. The account regularly receives death threats online.

LibsofTikTok has gone viral for sharing public posts and comments made by radical leftist educators teaching K-12 through the university level.

Campus Reform has investigated many of these posts revolving around white supremacy, Critical Race Theory, gender and sexuality, mask mandates, and higher education.

The account has amassed over 840,000 followers in the last year, and was temporarily suspended from Twitter on Apr. 13.

That suspension led to her appearing Tucker Carlson Tonight via audio to discuss the punishment she received for saying “[a]pparently a female not wanting to change in front of a male is transphobic” in response to a TikToker calling transgender swimmer Lia Thomas’ female teammates “transphobic” for being uncomfortable seeing his male genitals in the locker room.

Washington Post reporter Taylor Lorenz reportedly went to the homes of LibsofTikTok’s family members as she prepared to “expose” the social media sensation.

Among the LibsofTikTok videos that have gained national headlines is the SUNY Fredonia professor who spoke about a moral justification for adults to have sex with children as young as “one-year-old."

The account also reported on the Wake Forest medical student bragging online about failing to properly draw a patient’s blood after he made a joke about her pronoun pin.

LibsofTikTok does not only cover college campuses, however, and often shares posts and course material from K-12 educators demonstrating how liberal bias impacts students of all ages.

She previously shared a video of a fifth-grade teacher posting her lesson plan for teaching children gender and sexuality using the Gender Unicorn graphic, something Campus Reform has been covering at the university level for years.

The account also shared a video of a non-binary preschool teacher explaining that she makes her students pick a pronoun pin to wear every day. Campus Reform has also covered the growing push for pronoun pins at the university level, as well as on-campus requirements to use students’ preferred pronouns.

She additionally shared a video of a drag performance by a “drag teacher” during school hours at a Wisconsin school in the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District, and commented, “Imagine if they focused on teaching math, science, and history instead of drag.”

Campus Reform has reported on a number of drag events at colleges across the country, including one university which hosted Drag Queen Story Hour for children as young as two years old.

The Washington Post report describes LibsofTikTok’s impact as “deep and far-reaching,” calling the account “an agenda-setter in right-wing online discourse,” and says the account causes “a chilling effect” for those attempting “to educate people on gay or trans issues.”

