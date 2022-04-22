God is a 'drag queen,' 'trans man,' 'gender fluid' according to Pride Worship Service

God is “mother, father, and parent” and a “drag queen, and transman, and gender-fluid,” according to a Pride Worship Service at Duke University's Divinity School.

Several Masters of Divinity students took the stage during the United Methodist-affiliated school’s Mar. 22 Service of Word event, which was held in collaboration with Divinity Pride, a student group “committed to intersectional advocacy, education, and support for queer people and our allies.”

Campus Reform was able to view the video prior to it being made private online.

At the service, students prayed to “the Great Queer One,” also referring to God as “Strange one, fabulous one, fluid, and ever-becoming one.”

One student criticized the church for “preach[ing] about commandments" and "condemning those who disobey,” proclaiming that people can “discover our own queer God whose presence is within these walls.”

A self-identified trans woman student went even further, suggesting Genesis 32:22-31 as a “trans text.”

The passage tells the story of Jacob wrestling with a stranger, often interpreted to be God or an angel. But the student compared Jacob’s struggle to the experience of gender transitioning.

Aaron Petty, a Christian and student at Duke University, told Campus Reform that the service "characterized" God as "something other than the loving Father who seeks and saves His children, as He reveals himself in the Bible."

The concept of a “queer God” is not exclusive to Duke Divinity School, as Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania offered a 2019 course titled “Queering God” by a professor who questions whether God is a masculine or feminine figure.

Swathmore subsequently offered a 2021 course titled “Radical Jesus” by a professor who asserts that Jesus is “nonbinary.”

At Loyola Marymount University in California, one student was penalized for referring to God as “He” in an assignment, and at Emory University, a Methodist institution, murals were painted in celebration of gay pride. One mural read, “We’re here! We’re queer! Get used to it!”

