Campus Reform | Transgender activist urges children to 'learn' about transitioning 'at a very young age'
Transgender activist urges children to 'learn' about transitioning 'at a very young age'

Kalki Subramaniam, a transgender activist, recently told a University of South Florida audience that children should 'learn about (the) trans community at a very young age.'

Subramaniam gave this entire lecture while sitting in front of a painting of Che Guevara, a communist revolutionary who was responsible for hundreds of deaths after Fidel Castro took power in Cuba.

Alexia Bianchi '22 | Florida Campus Correspondent
Tuesday, May 3, 2022 11:00 AM

Kalki Subramaniam, a transgender activist, recently told a University of South Florida (USF) audience that children should "learn about (the) trans community at a very young age."

The activist spoke during a Zoom lecture earlier this semester, during which he stated that men are "no different" than women. 

[RELATED]: EXCLUSIVE: UW-La Crosse shells out $5,000 for speech from transgender activist

"We were not born as women. We don't have a womb but we are women. It's just that we are women of another type," Subramaniam stated. 

After explaining his own transition process, Subramaniam told viewers that he thinks children need to learn about transgenderism at a young age.  

[RELATED: WATCH: Children's rights advocate explains how universities harm kids by promoting gender ideologies]

“It becomes an opportunity for them to learn about us, for those children to learn about (the) trans community at a very young age," he stated. 

Subramaniam also shared an excerpt of a story that he believes should be told to children:

Subramaniam gave this entire lecture while sitting in front of a painting of Che Guevara, a communist revolutionary who was responsible for hundreds of deaths after Fidel Castro took power in Cuba. 

The University of South Florida and Kalki Subramaniam did not respond to requests for comment from Campus Reform.

Staff image

