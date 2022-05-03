Campus Reform | EXCLUSIVE: Public university excludes White students from $5,000 scholarship eligibility
Maria Colombo '25 | North Carolina Campus Correspondent
Tuesday, May 3, 2022 1:45 PM

The Moore Business Success Academy, a three-day workshop hosted by the University of South Carolina's  (USC) Darla Moore School of Business, is not accepting applications from White students. 

“Student must identify as African American or Black, Hispanic, LatinX, American Indian or Alaskan Native, Asian, Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, or Two or More Races," the application requirements read. 

Campus Reform obtained an email from the Moore school's Office of Diversity and Inclusion that stipulates the same race-based prohibition as the online application. 

The workshop gives junior and senior high school students the opportunity to participate in "social and professional development activities" and receive "focused instruction in several core areas" of business communication, according to the email.

Furthermore, "participants will be eligible to receive a $5,000 scholarship (per year for up to four years) upon enrollment at the Darla Moore School of Business."

[RELATED: Wealthy individuals are funding university scholarships based on race]

Campus Reform spoke with a concerned parent of a public high school student in Horry County, South Carolina. 

Requesting anonymity, the parent said that it was ironic that the Moore school "extends an invitation to this summer program for highly qualified students, but only if they are non-white."

The application also requires that students possess a 3.5-4.0 grade point average. 

"This conditional 'inclusion' is discriminatory and wrong, especially coming from a public university," the parent added. 

[RELATED: Texas Tech offers scholarship for 'LGBTQIA Leadership']

The application also asks students to “Please select all dimensions of diversity with which you are comfortable self-identifying.” 

The categories are "LGBTQ+; "Personal Military Service"; "Student with a Disability or Disabilities"; "Low-Income Household"; "First Generation College Student"; "Rural Household"; "Gender Minority"; "Cognitively Diverse"; "Military Household"; and "Other."

Campus Reform has reached out to the Darla Moore School of Business Office of Diversity and Inclusion. This article will be updated accordingly.

