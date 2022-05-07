Campus Profile: Christendom College
Christendom College is a private Catholic college in Virginia. Around 540 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Christendom College is a private Catholic college in Front Royal, Virginia. Around 540 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Republicans
FEC Data on Christendom College Political Donations:
According to Campus Reform’s analysis of Federal Election Commission (FEC) data, Christendom College employee political donations contributed 100% to Republican candidates, while 0% went to Democrat candidates during the 2020 cycle.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
Christendom College has not yet been given a speech code rating.
COVID-19:
Christendom College is not requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.