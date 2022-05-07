Campus Reform | Campus Profile: Christendom College
Campus Profile: Christendom College

Christendom College is a private Catholic college in Virginia. Around 540 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Elaine Gunthorpe '24 | Virginia Campus Correspondent
Saturday, May 7, 2022 11:00 AM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Christendom College is a private Catholic college in Front Royal, Virginia. Around 540 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations: 

Conservative Organizations: 

  • College Republicans

FEC Data on Christendom College Political Donations:

According to Campus Reform’s analysis of Federal Election Commission (FEC) data, Christendom College employee political donations contributed 100% to Republican candidates, while 0% went to Democrat candidates during the 2020 cycle.

Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

Christendom College has not yet been given a speech code rating. 

COVID-19:

Christendom College is not requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.

