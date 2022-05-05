Campus Reform | Meet the anti-Israel organization promoting CRT in the US
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Meet the anti-Israel organization promoting CRT in the US

MESA is a nonprofit academic professional association that accuses Israel of apartheid.

In 2021, MESA published its 'Joint Statement on Legislative Efforts to Restrict Education about Racism in American History.'

Trending
1
Professor loses teaching position after explaining the philosophical concept of using a…
By Robert Schmad '23
2
'Shut down entire cities': Liberal academics are outraged over Roe v. Wade news
By Peter Cordi
3
Bias response team violated students' 1A rights, federal court unanimously rules
By Elizabeth Podgorny '26
4
Princeton removes Woodrow Wilson's name, but students want more
By Sergei Kelley '22
5
Catholic university speaker urges students to “crucify whiteness”
By Tanner Richards '23
6
Anti-Israel resolution fails to move forward
By Peter Cordi
Sean Senn '23 | California Campus Correspondent
Thursday, May 5, 2022 3:00 PM

On Mar. 22, members of the Middle East Studies Association (MESA) approved a resolution endorsing the BDS platform. 

MESA is a nonprofit academic professional association that publishes the journals The International Journal of Middle East Studies (IJMES) and The Review of Middle East Studies (RoMES).

[RELATED: Yale College Council’s condemnation of Israel raises worries over anti-Semitism]

MESA has been critical of Israel, arguing in 2021 that the state's "purposeful and systematic privileging of Jewish Israelis while dominating and oppressing the Palestinian people amounts to apartheid."

The organization also ran a statement in support of "Palestinian liberation" that same year.

"We recognize that there can be neither academic freedom for Palestinians nor their full enjoyment of the right to education so long as racism and apartheid undergird the logic of Israeli rule over Palestinian lives," the statement reads. 

In addition to Middle East affairs, MESA's advocacy has focused on American politics. 

[RELATED: UNC syllabus assigns reading that says 'Hamas isn’t the obstacle to peace']

In 2021, MESA published its "Joint Statement on Legislative Efforts to Restrict Education about Racism in American History" in conjunction with 80 other scholarly and academic organizations.

The statement's language refers to legislation banning the teaching of Critical Race Theory in schools.  

Accordingly, MESA publicly states its "dual commitment to scholarship and advocacy" on its website. 

Campus Reform reached out to MESA for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this