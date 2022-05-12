Kansas governor vetoes 'Fairness in Women's Sports Act'

Kansas lawmakers recently failed to override Governor Laura Kelly's veto of the "Fairness in Women's Sports Act."

The legislation, which applied to "public educational institutions" including universities, required sports teams to be "designated based on biological sex."

Kelly vetoed the bill on Apr. 15. The Kansas House of Representatives voted 81-41 in favor of overriding the veto, but the count fell short of the required two-thirds majority.

"We all want a fair and safe place for our kids to play and compete," Kelly wrote in a statement.

In 2021, Kelly vetoed Senate Bill 55. which similarly attempted to ban men from competing on women's sports teams.

Kansas is not the only state with a governor vetoing such legislation.

Similarly, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf's promised last month to veto his state's version of the bill.

After Senate Bill 973 cleared the statehouse in April, the Democrat governor tweeted his promise to kill the bill on the spot, writing:

As states across the country push transphobic legislation, some Republicans in the General Assembly are wasting time attempting the same in Pennsylvania.



It won't get past my desk.



Let's enhance protections for LGBTQ+ Pennsylvanians instead. Send me the bipartisan Fairness Act. pic.twitter.com/Srj8JBsJwn — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) April 12, 2022

