Kansas governor vetoes 'Fairness in Women's Sports Act'

The legislation, which applied to 'public educational institutions' including universities, required sports teams to be 'designated based on biological sex.'

The veto will stand to block the bill from being enacted in the state.

Alexa Schwerha | Reporter
Thursday, May 12, 2022 8:00 PM

Kansas lawmakers recently failed to override Governor Laura Kelly's veto of the "Fairness in Women's Sports Act."

 The legislation, which applied to "public educational institutions" including universities, required sports teams to be "designated based on biological sex."

 Kelly vetoed the bill on Apr. 15. The Kansas House of Representatives voted 81-41 in favor of overriding the veto, but the count fell short of the required two-thirds majority.

 "We all want a fair and safe place for our kids to play and compete," Kelly wrote in a statement.

In 2021, Kelly vetoed Senate Bill 55. which similarly attempted to ban men from competing on women's sports teams. 

[RELATED: Title IX protects women. Keep it that way.]

Kansas is not the only state with a governor vetoing such legislation. 

Similarly, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf's promised last month to veto his state's version of the bill. 

After Senate Bill 973 cleared the statehouse in April, the Democrat governor tweeted his promise to kill the bill on the spot, writing:

Campus Reform has contacted the Governor's office for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

Follow @AlexaSchwerha1 on Twitter

Staff image

