Campus Reform | WATCH: Male students define a 'man'
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

WATCH: Male students define a 'man'

Auburn University students felt that identifying as a man does not alone make a person a man.

Trending
1
Professor loses teaching position after explaining the philosophical concept of using a…
By Robert Schmad '23
2
'Shut down entire cities': Liberal academics are outraged over Roe v. Wade news
By Peter Cordi
3
Bias response team violated students' 1A rights, federal court unanimously rules
By Elizabeth Podgorny '26
4
Princeton removes Woodrow Wilson's name, but students want more
By Sergei Kelley '22
5
Catholic university speaker urges students to “crucify whiteness”
By Tanner Richards '23
6
Anti-Israel resolution fails to move forward
By Peter Cordi
Jaden Heard '24 | Alabama Campus Correspondent
Thursday, May 5, 2022 1:38 PM


Campus Reform Correspondent Jaden Heard spoke to male students at Auburn University about their definition of a man. 

Heard spoke with the students shortly after Lia Thomas, a transgender student at the University of Pennsylvania, caused controversy after he won a national title in the women's division of the sport. 

Earlier this year, Campus Reform interviewed students at Georgia Tech ahead of Matt Walsh's "Why Men Don't Belong in Women's Sports" speech on campus. Walsh is known for his "What is a Woman?" question. 

When asked if all it takes to be a man is to identify as one, one student replied with, “I mean, I guess you could identify as whatever you want but I don't think that changes your physical gender.” 

Across the board, Auburn students felt that identifying as a man does not alone make a person a man.

When asked what differences are between men and women, many of the students pointed to chromosomes and other biological differences.

“A woman has estrogen and she is obviously built different than a man”, one student stated before mentioning women do not have the same sex organs as men.

Follow @jaden.heard on Instagram

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this