DeSantis-inspired legislation irks leftist students

A student LGBT group at Youngstown State University is petitioning an Ohio bill that would bar the teaching of "inherently racist concepts" and sexuality to children under fourth grade at state-funded schools and universities.

As of June 1, the YSUnity's petition against Ohio House Bill 616 (HB 616) has garnered 12,338.

Wednesday also marks the start of Pride Month.

The legislation that YSUnity is similar to Florida's Parental Rights in Education and its ban on Critical Race Theory.

The Ohio students' petition references Parental Rights in Education, which sets grades for age-appropriate instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation.

“If we do not stop this in it’s [sic] tracks now it could escalate and turn into something worse, like the bill in Florida," YSUnity's petition states in reference to the Ohio bill.

Campus Reform reporter William Biagini was told to "kill yourself' by a student at Florida State University when he covered Governor Ron DeSantis signing Parental Rights in Education earlier this year.

DeSantis signed the "Individual Freedom" law in April. Its ban on teaching Critical Race Theory goes into effect on July 1.

Campus Reform covered Young Democratic Socialists of America chapter at the University of Cincinnati's against HB 616.

The event was titled “You Lie, We Die: Rally for Queer Youth."

