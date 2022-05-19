Students boo commencement speaker who said there are only 'two sexes, male and female'

University of Wyoming (UW) graduates reportedly booed a U.S. senator off the stage during the school's spring commencement ceremony on Saturday after she stated that there are only "two sexes, male and female."

"Even fundamental scientific truths such as the existence of two sexes, male and female, are subjected to challenge these days," Senator Cynthia Lummis stated in her address to the near 2,000 class of 2022.

Her speech focused on modern challenges to being the "keepers of the flames of liberty." Lummis argued that Americans' rights are endowed by God, not created by the government.

"You woke up this morning with more individual freedom in the most creative, divinely inspired nation on Earth," Lummis said. "The transformations and disruptions I have alluded to are testing the very freedoms beyond watch."

Lummis' comment on gender was met with immediate jeer from graduates, who collectively booed in collective outrage as the Senator attempted to continue her speech.

She clarified that the comment was not intended for transgender people.

"I'm not making a comment on the fact that there are people who transition between sexes," Lummis said.

Regardless, Lummis has since apologized for her words. She emphasized her belief that "there are biological differences and circumstances in which these differences need to be recognized," but expressed remorse for expressing it on stage.

"That being said, it was never my intention to make anyone feel unwelcomed or disrespected, and for that I apologize," Lummis said on Monday.

UW President Ed Seidel issued a statement reaffirming the university's commitment to diversity, stating:

"One of our speakers made remarks regarding biological sex that many on campus take issue with. While we respect the right of all to express their views, from students to elected officials, we unequivocally state that UW is an institution that supports and celebrates its diverse communities that collectively make us the wonderful place that we are."

Commencement speeches have become an opportunity for many political leaders to motivate the next generation of graduates. However, speakers are often overwhelmingly involved in liberal activism or policy.

Campus Reform recently reported on the array of social justice activists, "Woke CEOs," and liberal politicians that addressed crowds during 2022 ceremonies.

At American University, MSNBC Host Symone Sanders addressed graduates of the American University School of Public Affairs on May 8.

During her speech, Sanders made a point to attack the five Supreme Court Justices who are poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.

"Before we move further, I would like to address the fact that five judges of the Supreme Court are planning to rob women of the ability to make decisions about their own bodies," Sanders said.

