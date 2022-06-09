Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Medical school proposes DEI requirements for tenure

Indiana University School of Medicine recently announced new diversity, inclusion, and equity standards for professors looking to be promoted or receive tenure.

Activities that count towards the new DEI requirement include incorporating 'inclusive teaching practices' in the classroom, publishing on DEI-related topics, and participating in development programs.

Trending
1
FL college is helping 'students think for themselves'
By Kate Anderson
2
Ethnic studies requirement that Newsom called 'offensive' is on thin ice
By Alexa Schwerha
3
$1,500 inflation relief payments for staff, 4% tuition increase for students at this un…
By Alexa Schwerha
4
SCHWERHA: Matt Walsh film forces academics to confront their hypocrisies on gender ideo…
By Alexa Schwerha
5
'I was afraid to even defend myself': Student sues university that restricted her speec…
By Kate Anderson
6
EXCLUSIVE: Methodist university displays student drag queen's photo of himself as 'gay…
By Robert Schmad '23
Ashley Cope '25 | California Campus Correspondent
Thursday, June 9, 2022 12:00 PM

Indiana University School of Medicine (IUSM) recently announced new diversity, inclusion, and equity (DEI) standards for professors looking to be promoted or receive tenure. 

The new standards will require professors to prove that they have made an effort to promote diversity and inclusion “by including a short narrative DEI summary in their personal statement and by listing DEI-related activities on their CVs.”

Activities that count towards the new DEI requirement include incorporating “inclusive teaching practices” in the classroom, publishing on DEI-related topics, and participating in development programs to “increas[e] one’s self-awareness and knowledge” on issues such as “microaggressions” and “unconscious bias.” 

[Related: Cal Poly seeks to close ‘equity and achievement gap’ by redistributing wealth via student fees.]

The proposal comes after a recent update to the school’s honor code includes  diversity and inclusion as a core value. 

Under the new honor code, all members of the IUSM community must commit “to creating a safe, inclusive, and supportive atmosphere,” learn from others what actions are “racist, discriminatory, exclusionary, or otherwise detrimental to the community,” and must “champion health care equity in both medicine and society.”

Professors are being encouraged to include DEI in their curriculum through grants, scholarships, and projects that are supposed to “serve communities of color or other historically marginalized communities.” 

[Related: Unfollowing the science: America's doctors go woke]

DEI would also need to be worked into the professors' research, service, and training if they wish to pursue tenure.

IUSM would not be the first to include such policies. 

Other schools, including the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, have also implemented DEI-related activities as a key consideration in deciding whether faculty will achieve tenure or not. 

Campus Reform has reached out to Indiana University School of Medicine and will update this article accordingly. 

Follow @AshCope28 on Twitter

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this