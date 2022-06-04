Campus Profile: University of Montana
University of Montana is a public university in Missoula, Montana. Around 6,975 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Republicans
Grizzlies for Liberty
Network of Enlightened Women
Students for Life
Liberal Organizations:
Abortion Support Group
Black Student Union
Climate Response Club
College Democrats
Counselors for Social Justice
Lambda
Let’s Talk About Sex
Missoula Renters Union
One Persons
University of Montana OUTlaws
OpenSecrets Data on University of Montana Employee Political Donations:
University of Montana employees did not contribute to any 2020 federal candidates, according to Open Secrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
University of Montana has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, “Yellow light colleges and universities are those institutions with at least one ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application." FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
University of Montana is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.
Campus Reform stories about University of Montana:
Political harassment? U of Montana TPUSA pres. Files complaint against prof.
UM prohibits harassment on the basis of “political ideas.” The president of the Turning Point USA chapter at the University of Montana filed a complaint against a professor, claiming that the professor urged her students to harass the president.
University of Montana student government unanimously passes bill to require ‘anti-bias’ training among leadership.
The University of Montana student government unanimously approved legislation to mandate “anti-bias” training for all student senators and executives. The measure serves to “build authentic and lasting solidarity among BIPOC, dismantle white supremacy, and advance racial justice.