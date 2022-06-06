Campus Profile: Central Connecticut State University
Central Connecticut State University is a public university in New Britain. Around 9,800 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Republicans
Turning Point USA
Liberal Organizations:
Black Student Union
C.H.A.N.G.E.
College Democrats
LGBT Center at CCSU
Pride
The Prismatic Circle
FEC Data on Central Connecticut State University Employee Political Donations:
According to Campus Reform's analysis of Federal Election Commission (FEC) data, Central Connecticut State University employee political donations contributed 99.87% to Democrat candidates, while 0.17% went to Republican candidates during the 2020 cycle.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
Central Connecticut State University has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, “Yellow light colleges and universities are those institutions with at least one ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application." FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
Central Connecticut State University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.
Campus Reform stories about Central Connecticut State University:
Universities mandate masks for vaccinated students, employees
With back to school right around the corner, universities have started finalizing their mask policies for the 2021-2022 school year. The updated mask requirements align with the CDC’s recent announcement recommending vaccinated people still wear masks in certain settings.
‘Capitalism is the problem,’ CCSU socialists claim
Central Connecticut State University will be hosting an all-day event on the evils of capitalism and the benefits of a socialist alternative, explicitly claiming that “capitalism is the problem” with society.
CT school investigates potentially insensitive comment toward Muslim student
Central Connecticut State University is in a tizzy over a Muslim student’s claim that she may have been the target of an insensitive comment in a campus parking garage.