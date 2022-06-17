NYU announces new LGBTQ+ nursing course

New York University (NYU) is implementing a new 3-credit -hour course called Contemporary Issues in Healthcare into its nursing program at the Rory Meyers College of Nursing.

In a June 2 announcement, NYU states that the “new elective course focuse[s] on LGBTQ+ health to better prepare nursing students to provide culturally affirming and inclusive care to this population.”

Course material will cover the history of the LGBTQ+ community when it comes to healthcare, discrimination, mental health, policies, as well as the treatment of HIV/AIDS and care for transgender patients according to the press statement.

During the 2022 spring semester, NYU tested the course and announced this month that it would be adding it to the nursing curriculum as an elective for the 2022 fall semester.

The course was created by Jeff Day.

Day is a clinical assistant professor at NYU and he also works at the Center for Transgender Medicine and Surgery at New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai as a nurse practitioner.

Creating the course had been on Day’s mind since 2019.

He said several of his students approached him to ask about LGBTQ+ health resources and information. This led him to work on creating a course to “fill the gap.”

“While ideally LGBTQ+ content would be woven throughout the entire nursing curriculum, we recognized that this amount of change takes time, so we developed an elective course to help fill the gap in LGBTQ+ educational content,” Day explained in the statement.

