Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

NYU announces new LGBTQ+ nursing course

The new course launches fall 2022.

The course had been in the works since 2019.

Trending
1
'Out of Gas': College town gas station stops sales to protest high prices
By Alexa Schwerha 
2
POLL: Majority of Americans oppose men competing in women's sports
By Alexa Schwerha 
3
George Washington University dumps 'Colonials' nickname
By Alexa Schwerha 
4
New K-12 standards bear similarity to higher ed claims that math is racist
By Terrance Kible  '24
5
'Unacceptable': Drake president addresses prof calling for Republicans to 'suffer'
By Jezzamine Wolk 
6
EXCLUSIVE: Universities pay for LGBTQ+ inclusive ranking to make money as they raise tu…
By Kate Anderson 
Kate Anderson | Reporter
Friday, June 17, 2022 7:00 PM

New York University (NYU) is implementing a new 3-credit -hour course called Contemporary Issues in Healthcare into its nursing program at the Rory Meyers College of Nursing

In a June 2 announcement, NYU states that the “new elective course focuse[s] on LGBTQ+ health to better prepare nursing students to provide culturally affirming and inclusive care to this population.”

Course material will cover the history of the LGBTQ+ community when it comes to healthcare, discrimination, mental health, policies, as well as the treatment of HIV/AIDS and care for transgender patients according to the press statement. 

[RELATED: SCHWERHA: Matt Walsh film forces academics to confront their hypocrisies on gender ideology] 

During the 2022 spring semester, NYU tested the course and announced this month that it would be adding it to the nursing curriculum as an elective for the 2022 fall semester. 

The course was created by Jeff Day

Day is a clinical assistant professor at NYU and he also works at the Center for Transgender Medicine and Surgery at New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai as a nurse practitioner. 

[RELATED: Female swimmer fights for women athletes as Lia Thomas goes all in on transgender ideology]

Creating the course had been on Day’s mind since 2019

He said several of his students approached him to ask about LGBTQ+ health resources and information. This led him to work on creating a course to “fill the gap.”

“While ideally LGBTQ+ content would be woven throughout the entire nursing curriculum, we recognized that this amount of change takes time, so we developed an elective course to help fill the gap in LGBTQ+ educational content,” Day explained in the statement. 

Campus Reform reached out to every individual mentioned in this article and will update accordingly.

Follow @kliseanderson on Twitter

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this